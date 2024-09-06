Spirit of Stillness by Chewen Chou and Hsaio Yin Lin Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Spirit of Stillness

Chewen Chou and Hsaio Yin Lin's Apartment Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of interior design, has announced Spirit of Stillness by Chewen Chou and Hsaio Yin Lin as the Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This distinction positions Spirit of Stillness among the most innovative and impactful designs in the interior design industry.Spirit of Stillness exemplifies the growing trend of integrating Eastern philosophy and modern sensibilities in urban living spaces. By adhering to the tripartite Spirit philosophy, which values work, recreation, and rest equally, this design offers a practical and balanced approach to interior design that resonates with the needs of contemporary city dwellers.The design of Spirit of Stillness is characterized by its seamless integration of traditional Eastern elements with modern aesthetics. The primary wall, constructed from recycled stone fragments, and the art wall, painted with eco-friendly Italian paints, showcase the design's commitment to sustainability without compromising on visual appeal. The subtle color palette and carefully planned layout create a serene and contemplative atmosphere, offering a peaceful refuge amidst the bustling city.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Chewen Chou and Hsaio Yin Lin's dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. By successfully harmonizing seemingly opposing elements such as Eastern and Western aesthetics, sustainability and luxury, and tradition and innovation, Spirit of Stillness sets a new standard for urban living spaces and is poised to inspire future trends in the industry.Spirit of Stillness was designed by Chief Designer Chewen Chou and Chief Designer Hsaio Yin Lin, who collaborated closely to bring this innovative concept to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Chewen Chou and Hsaio Yin LinChewen Chou and Hsaio Yin Lin are interior designers from Taiwan, China, who specialize in the artistic interpretation of space. Their work is characterized by a unique blend of Eastern philosophy and modern design principles, creating spaces that foster tranquility and balance in urban environments.About Chewen Chou InteriorChewen Chou Interior is a firm that specializes in the intersection of architecture and interior design, marrying innovative solutions with sustainable practices. The company excels in crafting spaces that resonate with the dual ethos of modern pragmatism and Eastern spirituality. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship, each design project aims to make a lasting impact on both the individual homeowner and the larger community. Chewen Chou Interior's work is characterized by a harmonious blend of aesthetic elegance and functional efficiency, making it a go-to choice for clients seeking thoughtful, impactful design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award is granted to designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been organized annually since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, promoting excellence in design and innovation across various disciplines. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and honoring the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the global design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://residentialinteriorawards.com

