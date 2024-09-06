Reefer Container Market Size Projected to Reach USD 19.8 billion by 2032 | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd

Reefer Container Market

Expansion of international trade and growing demand for fresh and frozen food drive the growth of the reefer container market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟗.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟗.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. Expansion of international trade, and growing demand for fresh and frozen food drive the growth of the global reefer container market. However, high capital investment and operational complexities restricts the market growth. Moreover, advancement in cold chain technologies, and integration of other technology presents new opportunities in the coming years. A reefer container, also known as a refrigerated container, is a type of shipping container used to transport temperature-sensitive items such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. It enables the safe transportation of temperature sensitive goods when the goods are transported to a great distance. This is possible, as the containers are outfitted with sophisticated cooling and heating systems to keep the proper temperature range constant throughout the travel which allows the goods to be transported in secure and desirable condition. Reefer containers also allow accurate temperature control, which is critical for maintaining the quality and freshness of perishable commodities. Furthermore, these containers provide airtight and secure storage, shielding the cargo from outside elements and any contamination.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐛𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 (𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩) 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐎𝐜𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐏𝐭𝐞. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐒𝐂 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐀.𝐏. 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 - 𝐌𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐤, 𝐙𝐈𝐌 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐠-𝐋𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐝 𝐀𝐆, 𝐂𝐌𝐀 𝐂𝐆𝐌 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩The reefer containers are essential for the any industry that are transporting the perishable or temperature sensitive goods. The containers help to maintain the integrity of any product and helps to monitor the product and the temperature during the transportation. It also helps to maintain the growing demand for any temperature sensitive product either it is food or healthcare product. By size, the 20-40 feet segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting more than two-fifth of the global reefer container market revenue , and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the ability to carry greater volumes of package without losing its integrity is expected to increase the demand for 20-40 feet reefer containers in the market.Pharmaceutical reefer units are offered to control the temperature of pharmaceutical products and allow the shipper to monitor it throughout the journey. These containers are outfitted with sensors that can detect minor temperature differences and even tell whether the products have been exposed to light.Based on mode of transportation, the sea segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting nearly two third of the global reefer container market revenue, owing to the need to travel long distance on sea with temperature sensitive cargo is expected to increase the demand for reefer transportation on sea. However, the roadways segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in the need to transport goods over long distances on road with temperature sensitive cargo is expected to increase the demand for reefer transportation on roadways. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting more than one-fourth of the global reefer container market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its high volume of agricultural and food exports, that requires reefer container for transportation, thus increasing the demand for the containers in the region.Another company American seafood is a seafood corporation which specializes in the processing and harvesting of seafood. The company process seafood such as crabs, fish, shrimp, crustaceans. The company is predominantly active in the North Pacific Ocean, their operations are global in scope, with a focus on selling high-quality seafood products to consumers worldwide. It uses reefer containers to carry their perishable fish items throughout their operations. During long-distance exports, these containers are critical for maintaining the proper temperature and keeping the freshness of the seafood. American Seafoods exports their Alaskan king crab to markets in Asia. In Asian market the company sells king crabs, after the king crabs are caught and processed, they are carefully packed into reefer containers. These containers are equipped with advanced cooling systems that maintain the necessary low temperatures to keep the crabs fresh and maintain their quality during transit. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global reefer container market . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

