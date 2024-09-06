PHILIPPINES, September 6 - Press Release

September 6, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE CUSTODY OF ALICE GUO Dapat sa Senado muna siya i-detain para makaharap sa hearing sa Lunes. Ginagalang ko ang karapatan ng judiciary na mag labas ng warrant pero ang senado ang may pinaka-unang arrest warrant laban sa kanya. Ang Senado ang nag-trigger ng manhunt. Senate warrant ang bitbit ng ating law enforcement sa Jakarta. Malinaw din sa korte suprema in the case of binay v sandiganbayan that criminal cases against municipal mayors fall within the exclusive jurisdiction of the sandiganbayan. Bakit po kaya Tarlac court ang nag issue? At bakit siya dinala sa Tarlac? Hiniling ko na si Gen. Ancan ng OSAA ay sumunod doon para mamonitor ang mga pangyayari doon. Kaya pagkatapos siyang i-process ng NBI o PNP, kailangan ma-iturnover na siya sa OSAA. That was clear from the very start and that was the commitment of NBI Director Santiago. Ngayon kung si Guo Hua Ping ay di mag pyansya, ibig sabihin mas gusto pa niya makulong sa PNP kaysa sa Senate. We need to ask why. Why does she want to be in a jail more than in the senate detention facility?

