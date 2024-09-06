PHILIPPINES, September 6 - Press Release

September 6, 2024 Tulfo urges DILG to investigate former mayor for graft, corrupt practices Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo has urged the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to investigate a former mayor in Davao del Sur along with his people for alleged graft and corrupt practices. During the Sept. 5 hearing of Senate Committee on Public Services which Tulfo chairs, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) revealed to him about their findings that up to 1,200 Chinese nationals were given Filipino birth certificates through late registration during the term of the said local chief executive. Likewise, the NBI admitted to Tulfo that they are yet to file cases against personnel of the Local Civil Registrar's Office (LCR) and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) who work in connivance with them to give Filipino birth certificates to foreign nationals who applied for late registration. This earned the ire of Tulfo who said that this has been happening for decades and yet not a single person involved has been imprisoned. Tulfo also urged the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to hold accountable former LTO officials, particularly two Assistant Secretaries and the members of their Bids and Awards Committee, due to anomalous purchase of alcohol breathalyzers. Tulfo's Committee, after investigating, found out that there was overpricing in the procurement of breathalyzers with a total cost of ₱10.2 million in 2015 and ₱23.512 million in 2017. Worse, many of these are defective. Moreover, Tulfo instructed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to file necessary charges against Transportation Secretary Jun Abaya due to questionable contract and acceptance of defective Dalian trains amounting to ₱3.759 billion. Aside from this, Tulfo ordered the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) will no longer allow passengers on chartered flights to leave and enter the country without going through the strict screening process. Tulfo sa DILG: imbestigahan ex mayor dahil sa graft, corrupt practices Pinaiimbestigahan at pinakakasuhan ni Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang isang dating mayor sa Davao del Sur kasama ang kanyang mga tauhan sa salang graft and corrupt practices. Sa Sept. 5 hearing ng Senate Committee on Public Services na pinamumunuan ni Sen. Tulfo, isiniwalat ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang kanilang nadiskubre na umaabot na sa 1,200 Chinese nationals ang nabigyan ng Filipino birth certificates sa pamamagitan ng late registration sa loob ng termino ng nasabing local chief executive. Gayunpaman, inamin ng NBI kay Sen. Tulfo na hanggang ngayon, wala pa rin silang anumang kasong naisasampa laban sa mga tao mula sa Local Civil Registrar's Office (LCR) at Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na nagsabwatan sa pagbigay ng Filipino birth certificates sa foreign nationals na nag apply ng late registration. Dito napikon si Sen. Idol at nasabon ang NBI dahil deka-dekada na pala itong nangyayari at wala pa ni isang taong sangkot ang nakasuhan at nakulong. Pinakakasuhan din ni Sen. Tulfo sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) ang mga dating opsiyal nito, partikular na ang dalawang dating Assistant Secretary at ang mga miyembro ng kanilang Bids and Awards Committee dahil sa maanomalyang pagbili sa alcohol breathalyzers. Sa ginawang imbestigasyon ng komite ni Sen. Idol, maliwanag na nagkaroon ng anomalya at overpricing sa procurement ng breathalyzers na ang kabuuang halaga ay ₱10.2 million sa 2015 at ₱23.512 million sa 2017. Ang masaklap pa, napakarami rito ay depektibo at di napakinabanagan. Samantala, inatasan din ni Idol Raffy ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) na sampahan ng kaso si dating Transportation Secretary Jun Abaya dahil sa kuwestiyonableng kontrata at pagtanggap ng depektibong Dalian trains na nagkakahalaga ng ₱3.759 billion.

