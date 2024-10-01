GlobalVetDx Introduces New At-Home, Saliva-Based Monkeypox (MPOX) Screening Test for Early Detection

The test allows for earlier detection of the virus so those testing positive can take precautionary measures

We can get to those that are quarantined, don’t have the means for transportation or are too scared to go outside . . . so they get the test in the mail or from a distribution center.” — Bill Massey

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalVet Dx in September released the first at-home MPOX test that uses saliva samples, called GlobalVet Dx MPOX SalivaDefense™ Oral Collection Antigen Kit, into the African continent.GlobalVet Dx Infinite Biologics lab received praise from healthcare providers in late August for this critical step in screening people in masses. Traditionally, patients have to show blisters, which occur 15 days into the life cycle of the virus. With GlobalVet Dx’s approach, people can be made aware in 15 minutes.With the test, people can collect their own saliva at home, take a snapshot on their personal phone and upload the image to have a medical pathologist create a digital report. That report is sent to that person’s travel documents for flights, cruises and border crossings. That data is also tracked in a global system where healthcare providers and public health departments can review the data in near real-time for additional studies and policy decisions.“What’s new and next is expanding access to testing for people,” Dr. Bill Massey, President of GlobalVet Dx Laboratory and director of technology development at the GlobalVet Dx Infinite Biologics lab, told the press.“If people are committed to doing self-collection and can facilitate that collection at home, certainly with a prescription under medical care, we can get to those that are quarantined, don’t have the means for transportation or are too scared to go outside,” Massey said. “So they get the test in the mail or from a distribution center.”Massey said the test includes instructions on how to collect a saliva sample, add the sample to the antigen cards and upload the results to their personal portal. A text message will appear, and a report will be ready within a few minutes of uploading. If the sample needs to be sent to a local laboratory, the remaining whole sample can simply be placed in a biohazard bag and sent for further testing.“Authorizing additional diagnostic tests with the option of at-home sample collection will continue to increase patient access to testing for Monkeypox. This provides an additional option for the easy, safe and convenient collection of samples required for testing without traveling to a doctor’s office, hospital or testing site,” President of GlobalVet Dx Shane Power said in a press release.“We will continue to work around the clock to support the development of accurate and reliable tests, as we have done throughout this pandemic,” Massey said. “The FDA has authorized more than 8 MPOX tests, and adding more options for at-home sample collection is an important advancement in diagnostic testing during this public health emergency.”GlobalVet Dx noted its test is currently the only MPOX diagnostic test that uses saliva samples to test for the novel Monkeypox. CEO Kutrucz believes this is the turning point to fighting MPOX. To learn more, visit globalvetdx.com

