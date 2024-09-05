Long-term care home moves forward in Surrey

CANADA, September 5 - Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale –

“As they age, all seniors deserve to feel confident that should they need additional care and supports, they will be available in their home communities, close to their loved ones. This new LTC home, in partnership with PICS, will make a meaningful difference for seniors living in Surrey.”

Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers –

“Surrey is one of the most fast-growing communities in the province with a diverse population, and it’s great to see that a new long-term care home is coming in the region. Through this new facility, seniors will be able to get the quality, comprehensive care they need in a home-like environment.”

Harry Bains, MLA for Surrey-Newton –

“As seniors grow older, it is our responsibility to ensure they get the support they need in a safe and welcoming environment. By working together with Fraser Health and PICS, we are ensuring that seniors get the care they need when they need them most.”

Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey-Panorama –

“In a fast-growing city like Surrey, the increase in our senior population is significant. This new long-term care will support our seniors, providing them with culturally sensitive care, where they can stay connected with loved ones and their community.”

Bruce Ralston, MLA for Surrey-Whalley –

“Guru Nanak Diversity Village will be a vital addition to our community. Prioritizing the dignity of seniors and offering culturally sensitive care, residents will have their values, traditions and beliefs integrated into their new environment. I’m looking forward to the positive impact this care home will have on our seniors and their loved ones.”

Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood –

“Providing more long-term care services here in Surrey will give seniors and their families peace of mind knowing that they can get quality care while remaining close to loved ones. Our government is taking the necessary action to ensure Surrey residents have the support they need for all stages of life.”

Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford –

“Our community is growing quickly, and with that comes the demand for more services as people age, including long-term care. This new care home will help meet the needs of people as they age for decades to come.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health –

“This new long-term care home embodies our commitment to creating a nurturing, culturally tailored environment where seniors feel truly at home and deeply connected to their community. As Surrey continues to grow and the demand for specialized care increases, this care community represents a crucial step forward in how we care for our elders, ensuring they experience dignity, respect and the comfort of familiar surroundings in a place that welcomes friends and family.”

Satbir Singh Cheema, president and CEO, Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society –

“This new long-term care home represents more than just bricks and mortar, it embodies our deep commitment to honouring and nurturing our elders. For many, this will be a place where they can find solace, companionship and a true sense of belonging. PICS Society is profoundly grateful for this opportunity to give back to our community and provide a loving, home-like environment where every resident can feel cherished and valued.”