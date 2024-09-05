New Justice Center Completed in Riverside County

California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero joined judges and staff from the Superior Court of Riverside County on August 23 to officially commemorate the opening of the new Menifee Justice Center; the venue opened for business July 8, 2024.

