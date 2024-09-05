Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,491 in the last 365 days.

Perseus increases investment in Predictive to 19.9%

Perth, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --         

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX:PRU) (Perseus or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has increased its relevant interest in the issued shares of Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX:PDI) (Predictive) to 19.9%.

As part of funding the acquisition of this increased stake in Predictive, Perseus has applied the proceeds raised from the unwinding of its previously announced cash settled equity swap position in Predictive1.

Further details of Perseus’s interests in Predictive will be set out in a Form 604 Notice of Change of Substantial Interest to be released on the ASX platform.

Subject to there being no actual or proposed material change in the shareholding of Predictive (including a change of control proposal) or the actions of Predictive, Perseus has no current intention to acquire control or make a takeover offer for Predictive.

This market announcement was authorised for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,376,196,513
Performance rights: 7,055,212

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com 		DIRECTORS:

Mr Rick Menell
Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO

Ms Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director

Ms Elissa Cornelius
Non-Executive Director

Mr Dan Lougher
Non-Executive Director

Mr John McGloin
Non-Executive Director		 CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
+61 484 036 681
stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan
Corporate Relations
+61 420 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au


1 See Perseus announcement titled “Perseus Makes Strategic Investment in Predictive” dated 14 August 2024.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Perseus increases investment in Predictive to 19.9%

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more