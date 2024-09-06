Joanne Shaw Taylor Unveils New Single 'Black & Gold,' A Bold Reimagining of Sam Sparro’s Iconic Pop Hit

Photo Credit - Rob Bondurant

The Release Follows the Success of the #1 Selling Guitarist’s Latest Album Heavy Soul and Ahead of Her Fall U.S. Tour

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor has just released her latest single, “Black & Gold,” available now on all major streaming platforms. STREAM the new single on all digital platforms. WATCH the official music video for “Black & Gold.” This soulful, blues-gospel rendition breathes new life into Sam Sparro’s 2008 UK hit, showcasing Joanne’s unique ability to reimagine modern classics with a timeless sound. ORDER her latest studio album Heavy Soul now.Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Aerosmith), Joanne’s powerful vocals and emotive interpretation transform “Black & Gold” into a compelling, classic-sounding track that balances modern sensibilities with an almost retro feel. “I always loved the desperation of the lyrics and thought it could make a great Blues/Gospel song if performed differently,” Joanne shares. “I played my version to Kevin Shirley in the studio, and fortunately, he heard the same thing I did.”“Black & Gold” is the latest in a series of singles Joanne has been steadily releasing since her critically acclaimed album Heavy Soul, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Blues Album chart. Most recently she released “Hold of My Heart” featuring Sav Madigan, which marked the first release from a slate of material Joanne is set to unveil over the next year, signaling an exciting new chapter. Joanne has embraced a prolific approach to her music, releasing new singles that continue to resonate with both longtime fans and new listeners alike. Her partnership with Journeyman Records allows Joanne to bypass traditional album cycles, delivering a steady stream of fresh, high-quality music that cuts through the industry noise and keeps her audience engaged.Discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics at the age of 16, Joanne Shaw Taylor has established herself as one of the most prominent voices in blues-rock. With a career that has earned praise from legends such as Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox, Joanne continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her expressive vocals and exceptional guitar skills. Her latest album, Heavy Soul, has been lauded for its fusion of contemporary soul-pop with traditional blues, solidifying Joanne’s reputation as a powerful and dynamic force in the music world.Joanne is currently preparing to embark on her “Heavy Soul” U.S. Tour this fall, where fans can expect to hear selections from Heavy Soul as well as her songs from her previous recordings and classic blues songs. Known for her dynamic and captivating live shows, Joanne is set to bring her signature blend of blues, soul, and rock to audiences across the country. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com “The Heavy Soul” U.S. Tour:September 14 - Morristown, NJ - Morristown Jazz & Blues Festival*October 23 - Carmel, IN - The PalladiumOctober 24 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz TheatreOctober 25 - Kansas City, MO - Folly TheaterOctober 28 - Boulder, CO - Boulder TheaterOctober 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rose Wagner Performing Arts CenterOctober 31 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian TheatreNovember 1 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby TheaterNovember 2 - Beaverton, OR - Patricia Reser Center for the ArtsNovember 4 - Seattle, WA - Neptune TheatreNovember 6 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild TheatreNovember 7 - Sacramento, CA - Crest TheatreNovember 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown TheatreNovember 10 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon MontclairNovember 13 - Cerritos, CA - The Cerritos CenterNovember 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity TheatreNovember 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower TheatreNovember 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 20 - San Antonio, TX - Empire TheatreNovember 22 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music HallNovember 23 - Houston, TX - The Heights TheaterNovember 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship Theatre* Not part of the Heavy Soul tourFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com | 973.330.1711]

