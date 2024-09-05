MPD Seeking ATM Card Skimming Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Financial and Cyber Crimes Unit seek the community’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect who placed a card skimming device in an ATM in the District.

On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, an employee located a card skimming device on an ATM in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The employee then notified MPD, who recovered the card skimming device.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

MPD reminds the public to be mindful before making card transactions. Always:

Make sure the device isn’t able to be moved or budges when touched.

Compare your machine to the one next to you, if applicable.

Check the alignment of the card reader and the panel underneath it.

Look inside of the card reader before inserting your card.

If you see or suspect a card skimmer, please contact police immediately at 911.

Notify your bank immediately if you suspect you have been a victim of card skimming.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24136537