AUGUSTA — Detectives from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Services Division solved cases about stolen vehicles with Mainers as unsuspecting victims in recent weeks.

In one case, Det. Ed Toulouse and other detectives cracked a case related to cloned salvage vehicle identification number (VIN) swaps. A Mainer who had recently purchased two separate $80,000 GMC pickup trucks, which unbeknownst to them were stolen vehicles, from Texas when he applied for Maine titles for those vehicles. At that point, it was discovered the real VINs had been ground off the stolen vehicles and VINs from similar vehicles that had been salvaged had been applied to the stolen vehicles, creating “cloned vehicles” that can be hard to detect as stolen.

Det. Toulouse worked with investigators in Texas to solve the case, which uncovered a large stolen vehicle ring in that area that also involved unlicensed dealers selling vehicles online. Maine’s State Police Crime Lab and the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) assisted the BMV detectives in obtaining the true VINs of both trucks.

Separately, Det. William Moir investigated a case in which a Maine resident unwittingly tried to title a stolen Aston Martin. The elderly woman had been asked by a friend of a friend, an unknown man from New York, to help him out by titling the vehicle, paying her $500 to do so. As a result of the investigation into the Maine case by BMV detectives, the NCIB and the New York Department of Motor Vehicles, four other potential VIN-swapped and stolen vehicles were uncovered at the suspect’s residence on Long Island.

“We have unfortunately seen an uptick in these types of cases over the last few years,” said Derek Dinsmore, Director of the BMV Enforcement Services Division. “Sadly these instances result in costs of thousands of dollars to Maine consumers who are not reimbursed by their insurance company or bank. Buyers need to beware of thieves and scam artists trafficking in stolen vehicles.”

“Mainers can and should protect themselves from thieves and online scam artists. Online resources including vehicle history reports and information about the laws in each state can help consumers make informed choices,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “But if and when something bad happens, our detectives are here to investigate and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

“Our Enforcement Services Division’s proactive nature works to protect consumers in Maine. The BMV’s detectives alongside their colleagues at the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the NICB have my sincere gratitude for what they’ve accomplished,” said Cathie Curtis, Deputy Secretary of State for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. “These cases solved by our Enforcement Services Division and other law enforcement agencies remind us of the importance of being informed about how criminals steal and sell vehicles. When shopping for a vehicle, consumers have the option to invest in an NMVTIS vehicle history report through approved NMVTIS data providers.”

Information about vehicle history reports for the general public and consumers is available at aamva.org/vehicles/nmvtis/nmvtis-for-general-public-consumers.

Resources for knowing your rights when buying a used car in Maine and other consumer protections are available at maine.gov/sos/bmv/lawenforcement . Mainers buying used cars in other states are encouraged to seek out similar resources and information regarding that state’s laws, so they can make an informed decision when shopping for a vehicle. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) offers tips on buying a vehicle at: nicb.org/prevent-fraud-theft/buying-vehicle .

