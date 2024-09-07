Elections All-Stars Join Democracy Live to Support the 2024 Presidential Election

The Following Nationally Recognized Leaders Have Joined Democracy Live To Support the U.S. Elections Community in 2024 and Beyond

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Democracy Live proudly announces its 2024 National Advisory Team to support State and local U.S. elections across a majority of States. The Democracy Live National Advisory Team offers unmatched experience in administrating and defending elections in the U.S. and around the world. The team, with over 100 years of combined experience, is committed to assisting Democracy Live in supporting secure and accurate elections for their customers and voters in the U.S. and around the globe.• 4-Star General Robert “Abe” Abrams (Ret.)• Former Secretary of State Jim Condos (VT)• Former Secretary of State John Merrill (AL)• Former Chicago Elections Director Lance Gough• Former Harris County, TX Elections Director Michael Winn• Former Florida Supervisor of Elections Lori ScottGeneral Robert “Abe” AbramsGeneral Abrams is a retired United States Army four-star General who last served as the commander of all United States Forces in Korea. General Abrams served as the commander of the United Nations and U.S. Combined Forces. Responsible for helping defend Iraq’s first democratically held election, General Abrams understands the importance of secure, accurate, and trusted elections.Former Secretary of State Jim Condos (VT)Jim Condos served as Vermont’s 38th Secretary of State and Chief Election Officer from 2011-2023. In 2018-2019, he served as President of the National Association of Secretaries of State. Jim was the national co-chair of the Council of State Governments Overseas Voting Initiative – working to ensure that Overseas and Military voters were able to vote safely, securely, and independently.Former Secretary of State John Merrill (AL)On November 4, 2014, John was elected as Alabama's Secretary of State with 65% of the vote and carried 53 of Alabama's 67 counties. He was inaugurated as Alabama’s 53rd Secretary of State on January 19, 2015. As Secretary of State, John was a member of the National Association of Secretaries of State. He served as the Co-Chair of the NASS Voter Participation Committee and served as the NASS Representative to the Steering Committee of the National Voter Registration Day. John also served as a member of the United States Election Assistance Commission Standards Board.Former Chicago Elections Director Lance GoughLance Gough is the former Executive Director of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. Throughout his 32-year tenure, Gough was responsible for managing voter registration and election administration for over 1.5 million voters. He managed change during an era of unprecedented changes in election administration.Former Harris County, TX Elections Director Michael WinnMichael has 30+ years of public service, including administering elections in 3 of the largest Texas Counties (i.e., Harris, Bexar, and Travis). Harris County is the 3rd largest elections jurisdiction in the U.S. As a former president of the international IACREOT/IAGO organization of local government officials, Michael has also served in many community and professional leadership positions, including the United States Elections Administration Commission, where he served as Chair of the Board of Advisors.Former Florida Supervisor of Elections Lori ScottBefore retiring from public service, Lori served 14 years as the elected Supervisor of Elections in Brevard, County, Florida - the 10th largest county in the third largest state in the nation. Prior to running for office in 2008, Lori spent 16 years in service to the citizens of Florida as a Legislative Aide in the Florida Legislature.Stated Democracy Live Founder and CEO, Bryan Finney...“We are honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such an illustrious group of public servants. This team has decades of experience supporting and defending U.S. elections at the highest levels. We are fortunate to be able to work and learn from this All-Star team.”Former Secretary of State Condos, on his role with Democracy Live, stated...“As Secretary of State, Vermont worked with Democracy Live to ensure all voters, regardless of disabilities or geography, had equal access to voting. I was so impressed with the work and reputation of Democracy Live that I enthusiastically accepted the opportunity to help advise and support their efforts to expand security and access to the ballot around the nation.“It has been a terrific honor to continue to help support the election community through my work with Democracy Live.” – Former Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos

