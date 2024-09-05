Quanex Building Products Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Updates Full Year 2024 Guidance

Results Consistent with Expectations

Transformative Tyman Acquisition Closed August 1, 2024

Acquisition Integration Underway

HOUSTON, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months ended July 31, 2024.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $280.3 $299.6 $785.7 $835.1 Gross Margin $70.9 $78.6 $188.6 $197.5 Gross Margin % 25.3% 26.2% 24.0% 23.7% Net Income $25.4 $31.7 $47.0 $55.1 Diluted EPS $0.77 $0.96 $1.42 $1.67 Adjusted Net Income $24.2 $31.9 $51.8 $59.7 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.73 $0.97 $1.56 $1.81 Adjusted EBITDA $42.0 $48.5 $101.3 $108.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 15.0% 16.2% 12.9% 13.0% Cash Provided by Operating Activities $46.4 $64.1 $83.3 $102.6 Free Cash Flow $40.1 $56.7 $59.9 $80.1

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and reconciliation tables for additional information)



George Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Overall, the results we reported for the third quarter of 2024 were consistent with our expectations. Consistent with the seasonality of our business, volumes increased across all operating segments in the third quarter of this year when compared to the second quarter. However, when compared to the prior year, demand remained soft, but we believe the building products industry will benefit from pent up demand once interest rates start to trend lower and consumer confidence is restored. All things considered, profitability for the quarter was as expected, but due to the decrease in volumes, coupled with lower operating leverage, margins declined year-over-year. Our continued focus on cash flow and managing working capital enabled us to generate approximately $40 million in free cash flow during the quarter.

“Looking ahead, work on integrating the recently acquired Tyman business and creating something new and special within the building products industry is in progress. Our internal Integration Management Office team is executing on the plan to capture the targeted synergies. In addition, we are working to structure the organization in a manner that will enable us to capitalize on existing commercial opportunities and tap into new innovative solutions. We are excited about creating additional value for our shareholders by realizing the anticipated synergies related to this acquisition and building a stronger, more profitable company over time.”

Third Quarter 2024 Results Summary

Quanex reported net sales of $280.3 million during the three months ended July 31, 2024, which represents a decrease of 6.4% compared to $299.6 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease was mostly attributable to softer market demand across all operating segments. Quanex reported a 3.9% decrease in net sales for the third quarter in its North American Fenestration segment primarily due to lower volume. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, the Company reported a decline of 7.1% in net sales for the third quarter largely because of lower volume. Excluding foreign exchange impact, Quanex realized a decrease in net sales of 10.8% for the third quarter in its European Fenestration segment mainly due to lower volume and pricing pressure. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The decrease in adjusted earnings for the three months ended July 31, 2024 was largely attributable to decreased operating leverage as a result of lower volumes related to softer market demand combined with higher material costs in the Company’s North American Fenestration and North American Cabinet Components segments.

Balance Sheet Update

As of July 31, 2024, prior to the Tyman closing, Quanex had total debt of $55.0 million (primarily finance leases) and the Company was Net Debt free. As of July 31, 2024, the Company’s LTM Net Income was $74.4 million and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $152.1 million. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Net Debt Reconciliation table and Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

Recent Events

As previously disclosed on August 1, 2024, Quanex announced it had closed on its acquisition of Tyman, creating a comprehensive solutions provider in the building products industry. The transaction creates a larger, more diversified supplier of components to OEMs; strengthens brand leadership by adding Tyman’s highly recognizable brands with wide customer bases; and enhances the combined company’s financial profile with the goal of accelerating growth and increasing profitability through greater scale and stronger cash flow. The Company intends to complete approximately 50% of the integration within the first 12 months and expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings within the first full year after closing.

Outlook

Mr. Wilson commented, “Since we closed on the Tyman acquisition at the beginning of our fourth fiscal quarter, prior guidance for 2024 is no longer valid. While we still feel comfortable with the prior guidance for the legacy Quanex business, we are simply layering in the contribution from the Tyman business for the fourth quarter, which includes the impact related to performing full physical inventory counts at every legacy Tyman location prior to the end of our fiscal year. On a consolidated basis, we now estimate net sales of $1.275 billion to $1.285 billion, which should result in $171 million to $176 million of Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2024.”

*When Quanex provides expectations for Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and corresponding GAAP measures is generally not available without unreasonable effort. Certain items required for such a reconciliation are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the provision for income taxes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, September 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI899b4025b8dc44e086b54362366d6727

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, vinyl fencing, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net), Adjusted EBITDA and LTM Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance.

Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, timing estimates or any other expectations related to the Acquisition, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 280,345 $ 299,640 $ 785,701 $ 835,091 Cost of sales 209,441 221,065 597,127 637,586 Selling, general and administrative 36,509 30,516 103,579 94,631 Depreciation and amortization 10,953 10,596 32,999 31,672 Operating income 23,442 37,463 51,996 71,202 Interest expense (878 ) (2,068 ) (2,896 ) (6,571 ) Other, net 9,474 402 10,520 591 Income before income taxes 32,038 35,797 59,620 65,222 Income tax expense (6,688 ) (4,099 ) (12,644 ) (10,103 ) Net income $ 25,350 $ 31,698 $ 46,976 $ 55,119 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.77 $ 0.97 $ 1.43 $ 1.68 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.96 $ 1.42 $ 1.67 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,876 32,716 32,857 32,841 Diluted 33,106 32,919 33,087 33,031 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 $ 0.24





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) July 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,966 $ 58,474 Accounts receivable, net 87,554 97,311 Inventories 99,127 97,959 Income taxes receivable 1,447 8,298 Prepaid and other current assets 19,305 11,558 Total current assets 301,399 273,600 Property, plant and equipment, net 251,890 250,664 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,642 46,620 Goodwill 186,195 182,956 Intangible assets, net 66,606 74,115 Other assets 2,718 3,188 Total assets $ 872,450 $ 831,143 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 63,948 $ 74,371 Accrued liabilities 54,796 50,319 Income taxes payable - 384 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,690 2,365 Current operating lease liabilities 6,435 7,224 Total current liabilities 127,869 134,663 Long-term debt 51,406 66,435 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 59,099 40,361 Deferred income taxes 27,438 29,133 Other liabilities 12,502 14,997 Total liabilities 278,314 285,589 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 371 372 Additional paid-in-capital 250,297 251,576 Retained earnings 448,351 409,318 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,131 ) (38,141 ) Treasury stock at cost (74,752 ) (77,571 ) Total stockholders’ equity 594,136 545,554 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 872,450 $ 831,143





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 46,976 $ 55,119 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,999 31,672 Stock-based compensation 2,159 1,828 Deferred income tax (2,321 ) 177 Gain on deal contingent foreign exchange forward currency contract (9,200 ) - Other, net 886 2,423 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 11,114 9,918 (Increase) decrease in inventory (183 ) 23,864 Decrease (increase) in other current assets 1,646 (439 ) Decrease in accounts payable (9,634 ) (15,471 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities 948 (5,152 ) Decrease (increase) in income taxes receivable 6,659 (3,534 ) Increase in deferred pension benefits - 22 Increase in other long-term liabilities 707 609 Other, net 577 1,523 Cash provided by operating activities 83,333 102,559 Investing activities: Business acquisition - (91,302 ) Capital expenditures (23,435 ) (22,450 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 115 183 Cash used for investing activities (23,320 ) (113,569 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities - 102,000 Repayments of credit facility borrowings (15,000 ) (60,000 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (1,893 ) (1,954 ) Common stock dividends paid (7,943 ) (7,952 ) Issuance of common stock 573 753 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (1,193 ) (567 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (5,593 ) Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (25,456 ) 26,687 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 935 2,482 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 35,492 18,159 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 58,474 55,093 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 93,966 $ 73,252





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $46,388 $64,099 $83,333 $102,559 Capital expenditures (6,252 ) (7,376 ) (23,435 ) (22,450 ) Free Cash Flow $40,136 $56,723 $59,898 $80,109 The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash. As of July 31, 2024 2023 Revolving credit facility $0 $55,000 Finance lease obligations (1) 55,007 55,792 Total debt (2) 55,007 110,792 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 93,966 73,252 Net Debt ($38,959 ) $37,540 (1) Includes $50.7 million and $52.9 million in real estate lease liabilities considered finance leases under U.S. GAAP as of July 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended July 31, 2024 Three Months Ended April 30, 2024 Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 Three Months Ended October 31, 2023 Total

Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 25,350 $ 15,377 $ 6,249 $ 27,382 $ 74,358 Income tax expense 6,688 4,314 1,642 4,442 17,086 Other, net (9,474 ) (4 ) (1,042 ) 6,110 (4,410 ) Interest expense 878 950 1,068 1,565 4,461 Depreciation and amortization 10,953 10,894 11,152 11,194 44,193 EBITDA 34,395 31,531 19,069 50,693 135,688 Cost of sales (1),(2) 1,507 631 - (35 ) 2,103 Selling, general and administrative (1),(2),(3) 6,133 7,862 205 109 14,309 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,035 $ 40,024 $ 19,274 $ 50,767 $ 152,100 (1) Expense related to plant closure. (2) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather. (3) Transaction and advisory fees.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

July 31, 2023 Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2024 Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2023 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net income as reported $ 25,350 $ 0.77 $ 31,698 $ 0.96 $ 46,976 $ 1.42 $ 55,119 $ 1.67 Net income reconciling items from below (1,199 ) $ (0.04 ) 201 $ 0.01 4,775 $ 0.14 4,550 $ 0.14 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 24,151 $ 0.73 $ 31,899 $ 0.97 $ 51,751 $ 1.56 $ 59,669 $ 1.81

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

July 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

July 31, 2023 Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2024 Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2023 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 25,350 $ 31,698 $ 46,976 $ 55,119 Income tax expense 6,688 4,099 12,644 10,103 Other, net (9,474 ) (402 ) (10,520 ) (591 ) Interest expense 878 2,068 2,896 6,571 Depreciation and amortization 10,953 10,596 32,999 31,672 EBITDA 34,395 48,059 84,995 102,874 EBITDA reconciling items from below 7,640 395 16,338 5,954 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,035 $ 48,454 $ 101,333 $ 108,828 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended

July 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

July 31, 2023 Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2024 Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2023 Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Income Statement Reconciling Items Net sales $ 280,345 $ - $ 299,640 $ - $ 785,701 $ - $ 835,091 $ - Cost of sales 209,441 (1,507 ) (1) 221,065 - 597,127 (2,138 ) (1) 637,586 (48 ) (2) Selling, general and administrative 36,509 (6,133 ) (1),(3) 30,516 (395 ) (3) 103,579 (14,200 ) (1),(3) 94,631 (5,906 ) (2),(3) EBITDA 34,395 7,640 48,059 395 84,995 16,338 102,874 5,954 Depreciation and amortization 10,953 - 10,596 - 32,999 - 31,672 - Operating income 23,442 7,640 37,463 395 51,996 16,338 71,202 5,954 Interest expense (878 ) - (2,068 ) - (2,896 ) - (6,571 ) - Other, net 9,474 (9,162 ) (4) 402 (126 ) (4) 10,520 (10,009 ) (4) 591 (36 ) (4) Income before income taxes 32,038 (1,522 ) 35,797 269 59,620 6,329 65,222 5,918 Income tax expense (6,688 ) 323 (5) (4,099 ) (68 ) (5) (12,644 ) (1,554 ) (5) (10,103 ) (1,368 ) (4) Net income $ 25,350 $ (1,199 ) $ 31,698 $ 201 $ 46,976 $ 4,775 $ 55,119 $ 4,550 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.96 $ 1.42 $ 1.67 (1) Expense related to plant closure. (2) Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities caused by weather. (3) Transaction and advisory fees. (4) Pension settlement (refund) expense, gain on foreign exchange forward currency contract and foreign currency transaction losses (gains). (5)Tax impact of net income reconciling items.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SELECTED SEGMENT DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) This table provides gross margin, operating income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet Components Unallocated Corp & Other Total Three months ended July 31, 2024 Net sales $ 170,258 $ 59,617 $ 51,448 $ (978 ) $ 280,345 Cost of sales 130,301 36,930 42,911 (701 ) 209,441 Gross Margin 39,957 22,687 8,537 (277 ) 70,904 Gross Margin % 23.5 % 38.1 % 16.6 % 25.3 % Selling, general and administrative (1) 16,918 7,390 5,162 7,039 36,509 Depreciation and amortization 5,194 2,609 3,093 57 10,953 Operating income (loss) 17,845 12,688 282 (7,373 ) 23,442 Depreciation and amortization 5,194 2,609 3,093 57 10,953 EBITDA 23,039 15,297 3,375 (7,316 ) 34,395 Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) 1,507 - - - 1,507 Expense related to plant closure (SG&A) 125 - - - 125 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 6,008 6,008 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,671 $ 15,297 $ 3,375 $ (1,308 ) $ 42,035 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 14.5 % 25.7 % 6.6 % 15.0 % Three months ended July 31, 2023 Net sales $ 177,081 $ 67,889 $ 55,385 $ (715 ) $ 299,640 Cost of sales 135,126 41,266 44,935 (262 ) 221,065 Gross Margin 41,955 26,623 10,450 (453 ) 78,575 Gross Margin % 23.7 % 39.2 % 18.9 % 26.2 % Selling, general and administrative (1) 14,254 8,039 5,095 3,128 30,516 Depreciation and amortization 5,033 2,434 3,084 45 10,596 Operating income 22,668 16,150 2,271 (3,626 ) 37,463 Depreciation and amortization 5,033 2,434 3,084 45 10,596 EBITDA 27,701 18,584 5,355 (3,581 ) 48,059 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 395 395 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,701 $ 18,584 $ 5,355 $ (3,186 ) $ 48,454 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 15.6 % 27.4 % 9.7 % 16.2 % Nine months ended July 31, 2024 Net sales $ 478,027 $ 165,637 $ 145,663 $ (3,626 ) $ 785,701 Cost of sales 370,930 104,327 124,278 (2,408 ) 597,127 Gross Margin 107,097 61,310 21,385 (1,218 ) 188,574 Gross Margin % 22.4 % 37.0 % 14.7 % 24.0 % Selling, general and administrative (1) 46,558 23,008 15,354 18,659 103,579 Depreciation and amortization 15,887 7,705 9,240 167 32,999 Operating income (loss) 44,652 30,597 (3,209 ) (20,044 ) 51,996 Depreciation and amortization 15,887 7,705 9,240 167 32,999 EBITDA 60,539 38,302 6,031 (19,877 ) 84,995 Expense related to plant closure (Cost of sales) 2,138 - - - 2,138 Expense related to plant closure (SG&A) 1,103 - - - 1,103 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 13,097 13,097 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,780 $ 38,302 $ 6,031 $ (6,780 ) $ 101,333 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.3 % 23.1 % 4.1 % 12.9 % Nine months ended July 31, 2023 Net sales $ 487,036 $ 186,604 $ 163,577 $ (2,126 ) $ 835,091 Cost of sales 382,315 119,421 136,722 (872 ) 637,586 Gross Margin 104,721 67,183 26,855 (1,254 ) 197,505 Gross Margin % 21.5 % 36.0 % 16.4 % 23.7 % Selling, general and administrative (1) 41,707 23,996 15,939 12,989 94,631 Depreciation and amortization 15,328 7,135 8,988 221 31,672 Operating income (loss) 47,686 36,052 1,928 (14,464 ) 71,202 Depreciation and amortization 15,328 7,135 8,988 221 31,672 EBITDA 63,014 43,187 10,916 (14,243 ) 102,874 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (Cost of sales) 35 - 13 - 48 Loss on damage to manufacturing facilities (SG&A) - - 200 - 200 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 5,706 5,706 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,049 $ 43,187 $ 11,129 $ (8,537 ) $ 108,828 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.9 % 23.1 % 6.8 % 13.0 % (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2024 of $1.3 million and $2.5 million, respectively, and $5.3 million and $7.6 million for the comparable prior year periods.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SALES ANALYSIS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NA Fenestration: United States - fenestration $ 131,394 $ 138,090 $ 362,674 $ 379,613 International - fenestration 6,950 8,542 20,559 22,019 United States - non-fenestration 27,873 26,423 81,196 73,823 International - non-fenestration 4,041 4,026 13,598 11,581 $ 170,258 $ 177,081 $ 478,027 $ 487,036 EU Fenestration: (1) International - fenestration $ 50,551 $ 51,752 $ 139,270 $ 142,009 International - non-fenestration 9,066 16,137 26,367 44,595 $ 59,617 $ 67,889 $ 165,637 $ 186,604 NA Cabinet Components: United States - fenestration $ 3,791 $ 4,486 $ 11,203 $ 12,613 United States - non-fenestration 47,287 50,199 133,456 148,774 International - non-fenestration 370 700 1,004 2,190 $ 51,448 $ 55,385 $ 145,663 $ 163,577 Unallocated Corporate & Other: Eliminations $ (978 ) $ (715 ) $ (3,626 ) $ (2,126 ) $ (978 ) $ (715 ) $ (3,626 ) $ (2,126 ) Net Sales $ 280,345 $ 299,640 $ 785,701 $ 835,091 (1) Reflects a decrease of $0.9 million and an increase $0.7 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2024, respectively.

