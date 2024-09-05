Middlesex Water General Counsel, Jay L. Kooper, Named a 2024 New Jersey Legal Awards Finalist

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a provider of water, wastewater and related utility services, is pleased to announce that its Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Jay L. Kooper, has been named a finalist in the 2024 New Jersey Legal Awards, sponsored by the New Jersey Law Journal.



Kooper was named a finalist in the In-House Impact awards category. Finalists were selected for 18 different legal categories by an independent panel of judges. The winners in each category will be announced on October 29, 2024 at Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey For more information, please visit the New Jersey Legal Awards site.

The New Jersey Legal Awards honor those lawyers who have left an indelible mark on the legal community in New Jersey and beyond through their unwavering dedication to the profession.

Jay L. Kooper was appointed Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of Middlesex Water Company in March 2014 and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) and as Chair of NAWC’s New Jersey Chapter. Mr. Kooper also serves on the Board of Consultors of the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Public Utility Law Section and is a Past Chair of the Section. In addition, Mr. Kooper currently serves as the President of Temple B’nai Abraham in Livingston, New Jersey and has served on the Board of Directors of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation’s New Jersey Chapter.

“Middlesex Water is delighted that Jay is being honored by the New Jersey Law Journal as a finalist,” said Nadine Leslie, Middlesex Water President and CEO. “Jay has expertly navigated numerous legal and regulatory matters for our company and has demonstrated outstanding leadership within the water and wastewater industry. We congratulate him and all of the honorees,” said Leslie.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company, organized in 1897, provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services through various subsidiary companies. For additional information about Middlesex Water Company visit www.middlesexwater.com or call (732) 634-1500.

Media Contact:

Bernadette M. Sohler, Vice President - Corporate Affairs

bsohler@middlesexwater.com, 732-638-7549

Middlesex Water Company

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69927564-0e3e-4e19-bc10-d99846a00f40

Jay L. Kooper Named New Jersey Legal Awards Finalist Middlesex Water General Counsel Jay L. Kooper Named a New Jersey Legal Awards Finalist

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.