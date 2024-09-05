Harvard Bioscience, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference

HOLLISTON, Mass., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that Jim Green, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Cote, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on September 18th, 2024, with a presentation time of 9:15 am ET.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Harvard Bioscience website: https://investor.harvardbioscience.com/events-and-presentations . A replay will be available on the company’s website shortly after the presentation has concluded.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the conference organizers directly.

About Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world. For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com

Company Contact:

Harvard Bioscience

Jen Cote, Chief Financial Officer

(508) 893-3120

Investor Contacts:

Three Part Advisors

Sandy Martin / Erol Girgin / William Shelmire

HBIO@threepa.com

(214) 616-2207

