Jessica McClintock Celebrates the Launch of Two New Fragrances

The Legacy Continues with two new scents from the iconic and beloved lifestyle and fashion brand

...the addition of these two new members to our fragrance family is key to continuing to honor Jessica, and to capture the essence of the Jessica McClintock and Gunne Sax brands” — Mary Santoro, President, Jessica McClintock, LLC

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking an important moment for fragrance lovers everywhere, Jessica McClintock LLC announces the launch of two much-anticipated new fragrances - Jessica McClintock LOVE and Jessica McClintock Gunne Sax.

Jessica McClintock LOVE and Jessica McClintock Gunne Sax fragrances are now both available online at jmcfragrance.com.

Jessica McClintock fragrances have long been known as some of the most popular, memory-making scents dating back to 1995, when Jessica McClintock began crafting her award-winning, top-selling fragrances.

Known the world over for romance, the company has done it again with these two new fragrances:

Jessica McClintock LOVE is an intoxicating blend of Gardenia, Tuberose and Jasmine sure to ignite a passion that lives in the heart forever.

Jessica McClintock Gunne Sax is a timeless, elegant wistful scent that captivates with a soft blend of Bergamot, Freesia and Iris – and just a touch of nostalgic notes of sandalwood and musk.

Founded over 50 years ago, the eponymous brand was a forerunner for empowering the lives of women of all ages and became synonymous with dressing women for life’s most important events. Jessica became a fashion icon and a uniquely American success story. In addition to her remarkable business savvy, perhaps her most enduring accomplishment was her innate sense of knowing how beauty touches our emotions. This sense of knowing enabled her, through her brand and products, to transport her devoted fans into a romantic and enchanted world.

From the 1970s through the early 2000s, women of all ages from around the world have worn Gunne Sax dresses to many of their most special occasions, from proms to sweet sixteens - to even their own weddings— or weddings of friends and family.

The free-spirited, romantic style of Gunne Sax has made its way back into popular fashion—and original Gunne Sax dresses have become highly sought-after in vintage shops and through cottage online trading groups. As a result, over the past few years, the Jessica McClintock and Gunne Sax brands have seen a remarkable resurgence.

“With the fragrance industry expertise of Virtue Development - our longtime fragrance partner - the addition of these two new members to our fragrance family is key to continuing to honor Jessica, and to capture the essence of the Jessica McClintock and Gunne Sax brands,” states Mary Santoro, President of Jessica McClintock, LLC. and sister of the late Jessica McClintock.

Since the Spring of 2022, the company has been running the "McClintock Moments" campaign on social media where we invite fans to share precious memories of their “moments” wearing Gunne Sax and Jessica McClintock fashions. The Moments campaign continues on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram feeds.

About Jessica McClintock

Founded in 1969, Jessica McClintock invested $5,000 from her savings which became the genesis of Gunne Sax and her eponymous free-spirited, romantic brand. Jessica’s modern, romantic, and feminine style embodied equality and empowerment—gaining popularity with thousands upon thousands of girls, teens, and women of all ages. Jessica created a personal bond that made her a “go to” brand for dressing women for life’s most important moments. She soon established a 360-degree lifestyle brand and a dedicated fan base to include multi-generational, and geographically spanning rural, suburban, and metropolitan communities across the country and around the world.

Jessica McClintock built a multi-million-dollar lifestyle brand from her signature dress collection and became an award-winning fashion icon and a truly American success story.

