Knight Eady to host the inaugural Bama in Boutwell, a preseason exhibition game, presented by Nike and Hibbett

The University of Alabama men’s basketball team will tip off against Wake Forest in the historic Boutwell Auditorium on Friday, October 18, 2024

Birmingham, Ala., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number one ranked University of Alabama men’s basketball team, will take the court against Power 5 opponent Wake Forest, in the inaugural Bama in Boutwell exhibition game presented by Nike and Hibbett. This exclusive event will take place in the historic Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, October 18.

“On behalf of the City of Birmingham, we’re thrilled to host this exclusive exhibition game in Boutwell Auditorium,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin, City of Birmingham Mayor. “It's been over 45 years since basketball was played in Boutwell Auditorium. As a college basketball city, the Bama in Boutwell game gives our community the opportunity to experience premium college basketball. Knight Eady and other partners like the Southeastern Conference, have helped put Birmingham on the map for college basketball events. Last year, we saw sellout crowds at the Men’s March Madness First and Second Rounds; and this year, fans can see two other college regular season basketball events in Legacy Arena, Bama in Boutwell and the Women’s Regional Rounds of the March Madness Tournament in Legacy Arena. We’re grateful to have Hibbett, who has called Birmingham home for 79 years, in partnership with NIke, bring such an exciting experience to the Magic City.” said Mayor Woodfin.

Aside from the exciting match up, this event will be a fan-focused event with every seat offering a perfect view of the action.

“There was no question we wanted to be a part of this game,” said Jared Briskin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hibbett. “Birmingham is our hometown and community, this game is a perfect opportunity to invest in the community and celebrate basketball in Birmingham alongside Nike. On October 18, Hibbett will celebrate the first anniversary of our Nike Connected partnership and this is an incredible way to continue to invest in our loyalty, not only to our customers, but also to Birmingham.”

Prior to tipping off on Friday, October 18, the Alabama men’s basketball team will make a private visit to Children’s of Alabama, the official philanthropic partner of Bama in Boutwell. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can visit bamainboutwell.com . For more information about the game or to schedule an interview with a representative from Knight Eady, Hibbett, the City of Birmingham, please email Katie Evers, evers@knighteady.com . For pictures from the press conference, please click here . To view a recap video, click here .

About Hibbett, Inc.:

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,169 Hibbett, City Gear and Sports Additions specialty stores located in 36 states nationwide as of May 4, 2024. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About JD Sports Fashion:

Founded in 1981, the JD Group (“JD”) is a leading global omnichannel retailer of Sports Fashion brands. JD provides customers with the latest athleisure fashion through working with established and new brands to deliver products that our customers most want, across both footwear and apparel. The vision of JD is to inspire the emerging generation of consumers through a connection to the universal culture of sport, music and fashion. JD focuses on four strategic pillars: JD brand first, first priority, first in the world; leveraging complementary concepts to support JD global expansion; moving beyond physical retail by building the right infrastructure and creating a lifestyle ecosystem of relevant products and services; and doing the best for its people, partners and communities. JD is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index and had 3,300 stores worldwide at 4 May 2024.

About The City of Birmingham:

The City of Birmingham is the urban center of the Greater Birmingham Region, which is the most populous region and economic center of Alabama. Known as the Magic City, Birmingham is a vibrant place of outstanding communities. Birmingham is home to world-class medical research, a celebrated food and arts scene, and the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. We are a community dedicated to fostering growth through a progressive business climate and a devotion to social justice. Learn more at www.birminghamal.gov or sign up for non-emergency notifications by texting BHAMREADY to 888-777.

About Knight Eady:

Founded in 2013, Knight Eady is a full-service event management and creative agency driven by a belief in sport. Specializing in event planning and execution, marketing strategy, and creative production and design, Knight Eady has a proven track record of delivering exceptional experiences and innovative solutions tailored to meet client needs. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Knight Eady serves a diverse range of clients, from the SEC, NCAA, and USGA to Hibbett | City Gear and The Net Return, to enhance brand visibility and engagement across various platforms and create authentic connections between corporate brands and sport fans.

