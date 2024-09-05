D’Ambra Construction Celebrates Over 30 Years of Excellence and Growth in Reinforcing Steel Contracting

D’Ambra Construction commemorates over three decades of innovating and providing exceptional customer service in the reinforcing steel contracting industry

D’Ambra Construction, a Texas-based firm headquartered in Houston, has achieved a noteworthy milestone of delivering exceptional service for over 30 years. From its humble beginnings in El Paso, Texas, it has developed into one of the most prominent reinforcing steel contractors not only in the state but throughout the US. Its journey attests to its resilience, strategic vision, and commitment to quality.

The subcontractor specializes in the turnkey supply and installation of reinforcing steel and post-tensioning systems. Its expertise is apparent in its works, encompassing high-rise commercial and residential buildings, stadiums, medical facilities, owner-occupied factories, and critical infrastructure. With operations extending to Arizona, Georgia, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, D’Ambra demonstrates its outstanding capability in handling time-sensitive, complex, and large-scale projects.

Reinforcing steel is critical for the structural integrity of concrete buildings, ensuring structures stand the test of time. D’Ambra’s mission is to provide the valued engineering, fabrication, project management, and installation of reinforcing steel, which serves as the skeleton of skyscrapers, stadiums, and other large-scale buildings.

D’Ambra stands out for its integrated approach to project execution. It manages the entire process—from detailing, which involves creating shop drawings based on structural designs, to installing the reinforcing steel. This all-encompassing method allows the firm to maintain tight control over schedules and quality. Most companies only handle specific aspects of the process. D’Ambra’s ability to oversee every stage of the reinforcing steel supply chain gives it a significant advantage, greatly increasing the service it provides to clients.

The company further distinguishes itself in the competitive reinforcing steel construction industry not only with its in-house fabrication division but also the vast partnerships it has created with other large steel fabricators. D’Ambra’s ability to handle the entire supply and installation process guarantees seamless flow and reduces potential delays ensuring flawless execution.

With these unique propositions, D’Ambra has become a key player in building the skylines of Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Fort Worth. From commercial towers, sports stadiums and arenas, or high-tech manufacturing facilities, the company’s fingerprints can be found on the skylines of Texas’ vibrant cities. The company’s works for over three decades have been known for their complexity and scale, garnering the trust of top contractors and developers.

Given its success, it’s remarkable how the company has modest beginnings. A bridge project in Roswell, New Mexico, which Anthony D’Ambra catalyzed as the birth of D’Ambra over 30 years ago. The firm organically grew into what it is today with the founder’s vision. It has earned a reputation for delivering on time and within budget, catching the attention of major contractors. This led to massive projects like the Reliant Stadium (now NRG Stadium) in Houston, Texas, over 20 years ago.



The innovative firm has faced numerous challenges throughout the years, with market downturns and the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic being some of them. However, it has adapted and thrived thanks to its resilient workforce and the strategic leadership of its founder and the team he has surrounded himself with. “We made a conscious decision not to lay off our people,” says Anthony. This judgment allowed the company to emerge from the pandemic stronger than before. “When the construction industry rebounded, we were ready. We retained our skilled workforce, and were able to capitalize on the surge in demand,” he adds.

Besides its expertise and resilience, the company’s success stems from its culture and the relationships it has cultivated over the years. “Since the start, we have put importance on building long-term relationships with clients. This is a philosophy that drives our company until today,” Anthony remarks. This relationship-driven approach has been integral in the firm’s ability to secure repeat business and grow without extensive marketing. He adds, “We’ve operated without a website or any form of advertising for years and just relied on the reputation and the trust we built with our clients.”

As the President and CEO, Anthony acknowledges that as the construction industry evolves, so must the ways companies reach audiences. D’Ambra, therefore, is currently undertaking a major marketing campaign. A refined website will be launched to connect with new clients.

It’s also worth noting that safety is one of the foundations of the company’s operations. It ensures a safe working environment for its employees and subcontractors by implementing rigorous safety protocols and investing in continuous training to guarantee its workforce is equipped to handle challenges.

D’Ambra doesn’t intend to rest after 30 years of leading the sector. It plans to expand its operations, explore new markets, and continue innovating. With the leadership of its founder, executives, and the dedicated team they assembled, it will remain a leader in the steel industry. “It’s impressive to see our entire team’s commitment to growth and their pride in being a part of the company’s journey. The loyalty and commitment this team of professionals shows is second to none. No one’s satisfied with the status quo, we all believe there’s more to achieve,” Anthony proudly states.

