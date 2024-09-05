The Partnership Introduces Partnership Health: Delivering Strategic Marketing Solutions for Healthcare Organizations

The Partnership launches Partnership Health, a specialized practice led by Alex Loehrer, offering strategic marketing solutions for healthcare organizations.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partnership, a leading integrated marketing and communications agency with decades of experience in the healthcare sector, is proud to announce the launch of Partnership Health, a renewed and focused healthcare practice. Under the leadership of our newly appointed VP of Health, Alex Loehrer, this dedicated practice builds on our long-standing success in the industry, offering a concentrated approach with a specialized healthcare team committed to driving strategic growth and brand momentum for healthcare organizations.

Partnership Health leverages our extensive experience and proven track record to deliver specialized research, strategy, and marketing solutions tailored to the unique needs of a broad spectrum of healthcare organizations—including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), medical spas, health tech companies, and more. Our services encompass brand development, digital marketing, content creation, staff augmentation, and strategic communications, all designed to address the specific challenges and regulations inherent in the healthcare sector. With a deep understanding that all healthcare is local, we are adept at navigating the complexities of diverse markets and demographics to craft impactful and resonant campaigns.

"We are excited to introduce Partnership Health, a practice that not only highlights our renewed focus but also underscores our decades of commitment to the healthcare industry," said Amanda Lucey, CEO of The Partnership. "Our team has been at the forefront of healthcare marketing for years, winning awards and setting trends, and now, with Alex Loehrer leading the charge, we are poised to deliver even more outcome-based solutions for our clients. We understand the intricacies of the healthcare market and are dedicated to providing strategic marketing solutions that resonate at the local level while achieving broader business objectives." Together with key personnel Sela Missirian, Rhea Zigmund, and Amanda Lucey, the practice focuses on driving growth, protecting, and enhancing brand reputation, and improving patient engagement for clients through innovative marketing and communications strategies and data-driven insights.

The Partnership has been a trusted partner for many prominent healthcare organizations across the nation. As the Agency of Record for Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) in Southwest Florida, and through our digital marketing and e-commerce work for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, we have consistently delivered noteworthy results. Our expertise extends to clients such as Atlanta Urgent Care, Northside, Emory, Clarigent Health, CURE Childhood Cancer, The Gravier Center, and Mercy Health, all of whom have benefited from our innovative approaches to enhancing brand visibility and patient outreach. The launch of Partnership Health is a natural extension of this success, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and innovation in the healthcare sector.

We are thrilled to share our continued journey in healthcare and look forward to further establishing ourselves as thought leaders in the space. Our new practice will drive more outcome-based solutions for healthcare organizations, ensuring that their brands thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.



For more information about The Partnership’s renewed focus through Partnership Health, please visit ThePartnershipHealth.com or contact Alex Loehrer at Alex.Loehrer@thepartnership.com.

About The Partnership

As Atlanta’s oldest privately held marketing and brand communications agency, The Partnership’s name is their approach. Their versatile team orchestrates integrated solutions across branding, communications, advertising, PR, crisis management, digital marketing, and web development. They are a women-owned and independent agency with over 30 employees and an in-house developed data analytics product called Partnership360. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and offices in Florida, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, The Partnership is devoted to genuine collaboration and realizing results. For more information, visit www.thepartnership.com.

