The 2024 Upland Game Bird Outlook

To find places to hunt upland game, check out the Hunting Access webpage, which includes Fish and Game's Wildlife Management Areas and Access Yes! properties.

To learn about upland game bird hunting rules and seasons, and more information, see Fish and Game's Upland Bird Hunting webpage. Be sure to pick up a copy of the 2024-25 Upland Game, Furbearer and Turkey Seasons and Rules booklet from all Fish and Game offices and license vendors, as well as digitally on Fish and Game’s website.

Here's a look at upland bird hunting in each region

Panhandle Region

Spring conditions were relatively cool across the region. Adequate spring and summer moisture should have allowed for good brood conditions. Insect abundance appeared high, and likely benefitted chick survival. Pheasants, gray partridge (huns), and quail are uncommon and largely restricted to the southern portions of the region.

Clearwater Region

An early and mild spring brought fair nesting and brood-rearing conditions for upland game birds, and by March, snow was quickly receding from lower elevations. Abnormally warm and dry conditions prompted early growth of forbs and grasses, providing quality forages during early summer. Despite drier than normal conditions this year, upland game birds fared well across the Clearwater. Overall, upland hunters should expect another year of good-to-excellent upland bird hunting across the Clearwater Region.

Southwest Region

Cool, wet weather prior to peak hatch and increased early summer precipitation have created excellent brood conditions for nearly all upland bird species in the Southwest Region. Quail, gary partridge (huns), and chukar have been observed across the region with successful second broods. Forest grouse should be good this year due to continued good recruitment in 2023. Overall, upland hunting should be good to excellent across the Southwest Region.

Magic Valley Region

Average winter precipitation and good spring weather created great habitat conditions for upland game birds throughout the region. Fish and Game field staff are reporting high numbers of quail and partridge across the region compared to recent years. Pheasants are well below the long-term average due to continued habitat loss; however, localized areas in Jerome and Gooding counties still offer decent opportunity. Surveys are not conducted for forest grouse, but these species are somewhat buffered from drought and other unfavorable conditions because forbs and insects tend to persist longer in higher-elevation habitats.

With hot and dry conditions this summer, birds will likely be concentrated around water and food sources. While the mix of both good and bad conditions for upland game birds over the past several years has made it difficult to forecast numbers in the fall, it is expected that several game bird populations have increased from 2023 and will be above the 10-year average.

Southeast Region

Winter conditions across the Southeast Region were essentially average—some areas with slightly over 100% snow water equivalent and some with slightly less. Spring brought good rainfall across the region and intermittent rains have occurred throughout August, although July was quite hot and dry. Conditions for nesting and brood rearing should have been good in the early summer. Field reports are mixed across the region: In general, hunters should expect slightly increased numbers of upland birds this year when compared to last.

Upper Snake Region

Winter snow conditions in the Upper Snake Region were near the long-term average. Cool spring temperatures allowed snow to persist into the early portion of the breeding season at some of the higher elevations. Summer was generally hot and dry, particularly in the eastern portion of the region, which is experiencing moderate drought conditions as of late August.

Salmon Region

The 2023-24 winter was relatively mild. Spring conditions were dry and relatively warm, and likely resulted in good nest success across the landscape. With a couple years of milder weather conditions, the trend for most upland game bird populations should be upward.

