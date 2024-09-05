Legislation to Make Saving for College Easier

Legislation S.9018A/A.9855A amends current law to require all school districts outside the City of New York containing a high school and all Boards of Cooperative Educational Services to establish a process to include at least one ex-officio, non-voting student member on the board of education. It would also remove the current law requirement that a student member seat be authorized by referendum of the voters of the district. The bill would also remove the requirement that a student member be a senior at the school and instead require only that the student member have attended the high school for at least one year prior to selection to the board.

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am extremely pleased that my bill to require school districts and BOCES to appoint at least one student ex-officio school board member has been signed into law by Governor Hochul. School boards shape the educational experiences of students, but they do not always include the voices of the students they serve. This legislation will give students new opportunities to engage with their school community and build habits of civic engagement that will serve them throughout their lives. Ex-officio board members will learn the power of their own voices, and the importance of listening to and engaging respectfully with those who may have a different point of view, while bringing valuable and unique perspective to board decision making. I want to thank Assemblymember Carrie Woerner for her partnership on this legislation and Governor Kathy Hochul for signing it into law today.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “As a former high school student School Board member, I know first-hand what a wonderful experience it was to be my school’s student representative and to be able to offer students’ perspectives on all School Board-related topics. I’m thrilled high school students across our state will now have this great learning experience as well.”

New York State United Teachers President Melinda Person said, "Educators know our students have valuable insight that should be included as we strive to best support our public schools. Bringing them into the school board process will show students their voices matter, and it will show officials and district leaders how their actions are perceived by our kids. Most importantly, involving students in local governance processes now will empower them with the skills and habits to strengthen their communities through civic engagement in the future.”