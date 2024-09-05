Berlin Packaging expands to Japan with the acquisition of Nissho Jitsugyo

Acquisition expands the company's local footprint in Asia-Pacific and offers exciting new packaging solutions to customers worldwide

CHICAGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today the acquisition of Nissho Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (“Nissho”), a leading supplier of packaging products and services to diverse markets and regions across Japan.



Founded in 1965 in Osaka, Japan, Nissho offers a broad portfolio of packaging solutions to a diverse base of Japanese customers in local food & beverage, beauty, personal care, and healthcare markets. Built on 60 years of operational expertise and deep market knowledge, Nissho serves thousands of local customers from multiple locations across eastern, western, and southern Japan.

Nissho’s impressive suite of solutions features an array of glass and plastic packaging products sourced from a network of high-quality local manufacturers. Nissho also offers its customers value-added services such as design and new product development, sourcing and procurement, warehousing, filling and assembly, and logistics management capabilities.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Nissho to Berlin Packaging. Nissho and Berlin share a common vision to provide exceptional service and support to local customers of all sizes while enhancing our relationships with supplier partners," said Bill Hayes, Berlin Packaging's Global CEO and President. "This is a highly strategic acquisition for Berlin that expands our presence in Asia-Pacific and creates significant opportunities to better serve Japan-based customers through Berlin’s global packaging solutions."

"We are very proud to partner with Berlin Packaging, and we are excited to embark on a new chapter of success for Nissho. Through the combination of Nissho’s excellent customer service and Berlin’s industry-leading innovation, sustainability, and global supply chain capabilities, we will bring even greater value to our customers, suppliers, and employees," said Seiji Ikoma, Nissho's President.

All employees, management, and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, sustainability solutions, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

Please visit BerlinPackaging.com and Corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

