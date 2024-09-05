Ontario Federation of Labour launches cross-province “The Ontario We Need” tour

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) is hosting the first in a series of Town Halls about building “The Ontario We Need.” The first event will take place tonight at 5:30PM in Belleville. Tonight’s town hall will be hosted by OFL President, Laura Walton, in partnership with the Quinte Labour Council.



“From the cost-of-living to the health care crisis to overcrowded classrooms, we know people in this province are struggling,” says Walton. “More importantly, we know the solutions can be found in our communities. That’s why we’re travelling across the province to hear from community members.”

See the full list of town hall events below:

Belleville

WHEN: Thursday, September 5 @ 5:30PM

WHERE: Parkdale Community Centre, 119 Birch St., Belleville

Thunder Bay

WHEN: Monday, September 9 @ 5:30PM

WHERE: OPSEU/SEFPO Thunder Bay Regional Office, 326 Memorial Ave., Thunder Bay

Oshawa

WHEN: Thursday, September 12 @ 5:30PM

WHERE: IBEW Oshawa Training Centre, 1001 Ritson Rd. S., Oshawa

Kingston

WHEN: Wednesday, September 18 @ 5:30PM

WHERE: Kingston Secondary School, 145 Kirkpatrick St., Kingston

Ottawa

WHEN: Thursday, September 19 @ 5:30PM

WHERE: CUPE Local 503, 1505 Carling Ave., Ottawa

Sault Ste. Marie

WHEN: Tuesday, September 24 @ 5:30PM

WHERE: Moose Lodge, 543 Trunk Rd., Sault Ste. Marie

Sudbury

WHEN: Thursday, September 26 @ 5:30PM

WHERE: CUPE Local 4705, 41 Veterans Rd., PO Box 849, Copper Cliff

Windsor

WHEN: Tuesday, October 1 @ 5:30PM

WHERE: Carribbean Centre (Windsor West Indian Association), 2410 Central Ave., Windsor

Kitchener-Waterloo

WHEN: Wednesday, October 2 @ 5:30PM

WHERE: ETFO Waterloo Region, 610 Wabanaki Dr., Kitchener

Barrie

WHEN: Tuesday, October 8 @ 5:30PM

WHERE: SCETF, 351 King St., Unit #3, Barrie

Peel

WHEN: Thursday, October 10 @ 5:30PM

WHERE: OPSEU/SEFPO Membership Centre, 5757 Coopers Ave., Mississauga

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

cj/COPE343

