Study Points to Circumcision as an Effective Procedure For Some Men Suffering From Phimosis

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gentle Procedures Ireland is proud to offer several treatment options for men suffering from phimosis including conservative measures that preserve the foreskin, as well as circumcision, another safe and effective treatment for a medical condition that affects many men worldwide. Research has found that circumcision is increasingly being recommended as one of the available options for men suffering from this health issue.Phimosis is a medical condition where the foreskin is uncomfortable being retracted or cannot be fully retracted, or pulled back, from around the tip of the penis. It can result in painful erections and difficulty with urination. In severe cases, phimosis can lead to infections and other complications. Phimosis can also severely affect the quality of men's sexual life. It's because while sexual activity is still possible for men with phimosis, some discomfort and reduced sensitivity are likely. Sexual activity might even cause the foreskin to rip.The normal course of treatment typically includes an assessment, conservative intervention such as topical creams, and then circumcision if necessary and/or desired after a consultation with a medical professional. Adult male circumcision can significantly alleviate symptoms, improve penile health, and enhance overall quality of life, including sexual satisfaction. And, although many men might flinch at the mention of circumcision, Gentle Procedures Ireland's highly qualified doctors provide for a quick and virtually pain-free circumcision procedure on site at Gentle Procedures Clinics in Dublin, Galway, Cork, Limerick and Dundalk.Gentle Procedures Ireland is committed to providing the highest quality care to its patients. Their experienced medical team uses advanced techniques and the latest equipment to ensure a safe and comfortable experience. Their mission is to uphold the highest international standards of male surgical care while treating all patients with compassion, dignity, and respect.Appointments are available quickly. Please contact the clinic directly to book a consultation, or for more information.

