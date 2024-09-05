D.A. Candidate Nathan Hochman Passes $2 Million in Record-Setting Fundraising for Nov. 5 Election

Momentum builds for Hochman’s campaign, fueled by thousands of individual donations from passionate supporters demanding change in L.A. D.A.’s Office

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nathan Hochman, the former federal prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General running for Los Angeles County District Attorney, announced today that he has raised more than $2 million – a new record – for the Nov. 5 general election.Combined with his March primary contributions, Hochman has now raised more $4 million in his effort to defeat unpopular incumbent George Gascon and restore public safety in Los Angeles County.Campaign finance disclosures showed that Hochman had built a 10-1 fundraising lead over Gascon as of June 30. Since that time, Hochman has raised more than $400,000 in additional contributions – setting a record for fundraising in a Los Angeles County D.A. race.“I am thankful to the thousands of supporters of my campaign who have made contributions – from $10 to the maximum $1,500 – who love Los Angeles and know this county cannot tolerate four more years with George Gascon as D.A.,” Hochman said. “These donations will be used to spread the word that we Angelenos do not have to tolerate the rise in crime, the smash-and-grabs, the residential burglaries, the armed robberies, the street take-overs, the rampant lawlessness under Gascon’s watch.”Hochman has a massive 25 percentage point lead over Gascon, according to a new Berkeley IGS Poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. The poll of 1,136 likely Los Angeles County voters found that Hochman holds a 45% to 20% lead in the race, with 35% undecided.That same poll found that Gascon is extremely unpopular, with 45% of voters saying they have unfavorable views of him, and just 21% favorable; the remainder did not express opinions. By contrast, 35% had favorable views of Hochman, and just 7% unfavorable.Asked about crime, 60% of those surveyed said they felt public safety has gotten worse since Gascon took office in 2020, while 25% said they thought it had stayed the same. Only 5% of voters think crime has improved since Gascon became DA.Meanwhile, Hochman has amassed an impressive list of endorsements, including major law enforcement organizations, the union that represents deputy district attorneys and more than 70 local elected leaders from both parties.“We are in a very good position, but the race is not over,” Hochman said. “I tell my team every day to pretend that we’re 25 points down and work hard every day to reach more voters with our message of hope for a new and safer Los Angeles County.”About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com

