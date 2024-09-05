Long-Term Investor News: Biogen, Seritage Growth, Arbor Realty, and Five Below Investors are Encouraged to Contact Johnson Fistel, LLP for Their Options

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is conducting a thorough investigation into possible violations of securities laws by specific officers at Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB), Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG), Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), and Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE). Shareholders are encouraged to review additional information by following the links below:

Johnson Fistel is currently undertaking an extensive investigation related to potential violations of shareholder rights involving certain companies that are facing securities class action lawsuits.

If warranted our firm is prepared to commence a derivative lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who have made a long-term investment in these companies. A derivative lawsuit is aimed at holding accountable the directors and officers, not the corporations themselves, for any potential violations. Our focus is particularly on shareholders who have acquired and retained their stocks within specific time frames.

