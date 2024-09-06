Introducing iProtect Screening, a nationwide provider of public record data

iProtect Screening is a nationwide provider of public record data, dedicated to serving CRAs with integrity, high standards, and strong ethical values.

WINCESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iProtect Screening is a nationwide provider of public record data, dedicated to serving consumer reporting agencies with integrity, high standards, and strong ethical values. Owned and operated by industry veterans, Wanda Hess and Renae Cramphin, who provide over 25 years of experience in the background screening industry. We strive to offer comprehensive coverage across the nation to meet the increasing need for dependable, efficient, and thorough background checks.Currently, we provide a full range of services including criminal, federal, civil, statewide (where applicable) as well as a nationwide search with additional services being offered in the future. We are committed to providing exceptional, industry-expert customer service tailored to our clients' needs.The goal is to empower businesses and organizations to make confident and informed decisions quickly. Drawing on our extensive industry knowledge and commitment to outstanding service, iProtect Screening has become a trusted partner. We maintain unwavering integrity, uphold the highest standards, and adhere to strict principles, all while ensuring the security of our clients' operations.Wanda and Renae are eager to address the industry’s demands with their expert knowledge to deliver reliable and accurate results with every search.About iProtect ScreeningAs a woman-owned and operated business with extensive industry knowledge, we recognize the necessity of making well-informed decisions. Our experienced team employs the latest technologies and methods to collect data from diverse sources, ensuring the highest levels of accuracy and reliability. We are dedicated to protecting your business and empowering your team.iProtect Screening is a proud member of the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA). Our CEO and Founder, Wanda Hess, serves as Co-chair of the Access Committee and is a member of both the Government Relations and Provider Committees. Our COO and Co-founder, Renae Cramphin, is also a member of the Access Committee. For more information about iProtect Screening, visit www.iprotectscreening. com, call 540-546-2074, or email inquire@iprotectscreening.com.

