At Future Energy Economy Summit, Governor Hochul Calls for Advanced Clean Energy Technologies to Play a Key Role in Supporting Renewable Energy Growth and Economic Development

NYSERDA Board Chair Richard Kauffman said, “I am thankful to the industry leaders and experts who shared their insights at the Summit in support of the State’s commitment to a clean energy transition that will bring the growth of jobs, business and industry to the State. As we consider this input and move forward guided by these key steps, we remain committed to be an example for other states in accelerating advancement of the resources needed to achieve a zero-emission grid.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The timely convening of this group of experts with diverse backgrounds and experience provided an opportunity to discuss and explore promising next generation technologies that can support New York’s ever-growing clean energy economy. These next steps align with investments and priorities we are seeing at the federal level which makes these next steps and strategies critical to successfully leveraging future funding opportunities to continue our progress.”

This work builds on the US Department of Energy “Liftoff” reports, which detail the needs and paths necessary to bring the suite of emission-free energy technologies to commercialization. The Summit also tracks with the recent White House Summit on Domestic Nuclear Deployment held in May that highlighted progress being made across the public and private sectors on how to maintain the use of existing nuclear facilities, deploy new nuclear technologies, streamline the process for responsibly siting new reactors, and build robust supply chains and workforce.

In addition, NYSERDA and DPS-commissioned technology and economic studies are informing and complementing the State’s considerations for future generation energy development to analyze the diverse generation technologies that could play roles in a decarbonized economy. These technology options range from long-duration energy storage technologies to grid-forming inverters and small modular nuclear reactors.

New York State Department of Public Service CEO Rory M. Christian said, “This summit, convened by Governor Hochul, has focused critical attention on clean energy and economic development. The Department looks forward to partnering with other agencies and other stakeholders on the development of next generation technologies and to further expand renewable energy in New York State.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “As New York promotes the expanded use of renewable energy, Governor Hochul's administration is working to address the challenges facing businesses and the growing energy demands. By organizing this summit to include public and private stakeholders, New York State can better assess its successes and make strategic improvements to ensure that we meet our goals while supporting sustainable economic growth.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The Future Energy Economy Summit provided a platform for global industry leaders to explore and discuss the deployment of clean energy generation to achieve a carbon-free economy in New York State. Driven by a commitment to strengthen the state’s efforts, NYPA is advancing renewable energy generation at scale and leveraging its expertise to deploy new technologies that will bolster the resilience of New York’s grid while also reducing the state’s carbon footprint.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “New York State is implementing a comprehensive suite of policies, programs, and investments to help achieve our ambitious goals to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions, ramp up clean energy sources, and advance climate equity by investing in the communities most impacted by our changing climate. Today, Governor Hochul, State energy leaders, and public and private sector experts from across the country are meeting to bolster that work by charting a path to meet New York’s growing energy demands while we continue to work to achieve a zero-emission electricity system.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Adapting to and planning for climate change and extreme weather’s impact on public health is a priority of the Department of Health. We look forward to hearing from industry leaders and stakeholders on their ideas for utilizing renewable energies that will help protect the health of all New Yorkers.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for harnessing the momentum of this innovative summit to advance our leadership in the renewable energy sector. I also thank the many experts and stakeholders for offering us their knowledge and insight so we can continue to strategically grow careers and training opportunities to support New York State’s green economy.”

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the State has taken a number of actions to strengthen energy resiliency, reliability, and affordability to put New York on a path to reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Some of these recent actions include approval of energy storage programs to achieve 6 gigawatts (GW) of energy storage by 2030, launch of a Statewide Solar for All program launch of a Grid of the Future proceeding focused on targeted development of flexible resources to enhance grid resiliency, and continued development of renewable energy technologies, including the recent completion of the South Fork Wind offshore wind farm, the start of construction for Empire Wind 1 and the start of construction of Sunrise Wind.

New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said, “To transition our entire economy from one that runs on fossil fuels to one that runs on clean energy is the great challenge of our time and one that requires an all-hands-on-deck approach. We applaud Governor Hochul for creating the space for industry leaders, policy experts, and decision makers to join together to envision what’s needed – from technology to regulations to investments – to stave off the worst impacts of climate change and secure a clean energy future for all New Yorkers.”

Alliance for Clean Energy New York Executive Director Marguerite said, “Our state’s Climate Law’s deadlines of 2030 and 2040 are coming fast, and we applaud Governor Hochul on thinking ahead to ensure New York is on a path to 100% emission-free energy. Innovation in existing and new technologies will be key to our future, and New York is poised to once again be a leader in this space.”

New York State Building Trades President Gary LaBarbera said, “Today’s Future Energy Economy Summit has gone a long way in identifying the tools we will need to take our renewable energy program to the next level and further unlock the economic opportunities and family-sustaining union careers it creates. As we continue to pursue green infrastructure projects that push us towards our standard-setting clean energy goals and pave accessible paths to the middle class, it is important that we continue to explore new and effective avenues for deploying these initiatives. We applaud Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for setting the stage for these important conversations and look forward to playing a role in carrying out these next steps that will ultimately improve our environment and the lives of New Yorkers for generations to come.”

Independent Power Producers of New York President & CEO Gavin J. Donohue said, “IPPNY commends the Governor for hosting this important event to further explore the role of next generation technologies that will guide the State’s clean energy future. New York’s generators have always supported a clean energy transition, and our members continue to be ready to invest in new resources as opportunities become available.”

United Association of Journeymen & Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada International Representative John Murphy said, “New York stands at a pivotal moment where bold decisions must be made to meet both the energy and employment needs of our state. With the Public Service Commission recognizing new nuclear, clean hydrogen, and thermal energy networks as part of the renewable energy family, we can unlock billions in federal funding to build the infrastructure needed for a clean energy future. The skilled trades are ready to ensure these projects provide good jobs and reliable energy for generations to come, and with Governor Hochul’s leadership, we can seize this opportunity to make real progress.”

Partnership for New York City President and CEO Kathryn Wylde said, “The Governor’s strategy of engaging public and private sector experts to determine how New York can achieve a zero emission economy is smart and will ensure that New York successfully navigates this transition.”

Building and Construction Trades Council of Nassau and Suffolk Counties President Matthew Aracich said, “NYS Governor Kathy Hochul has embarked on a journey that takes us down the path as we strive to attain a Zero Carbon footprint. Embracing the newest Green technologies is the quickest and most effective way to create a sustainable economy and empower the smartest minds we have to offer. Because of the Governor’s leadership in this space, we are confident that as these new technologies commercialize, together we will create good, family-sustaining union careers right here on Long Island and across the State.”

Senior Regional Policy Manager for Clean Air Task Force John Carlson said, “New York continues to lead by embracing the innovative climate technologies and policies we need to decarbonize while meeting growing energy demand. To stay on course, it’s going to take all of us. The strong interest in the Future Energy Economy Summit demonstrates broad stakeholder commitment and excitement in charting a realistic path for New York to achieve its ambitious climate goals. We look forward to continuing this work with policymakers, industry, and other stakeholders for a reliable, affordable, and clean energy system.”

Advanced Energy United Senior Policy Principal Kristina Persaud said, "As New York's energy needs grow, the advanced energy industry is ready and eager to meet the moment. Attending the Future Energy Economy Summit in Syracuse, we heard the message loud and clear that New York sees our industry as a key partner in developing and deploying an array of next-generation advanced energy solutions, so we can ensure electricity reliability and affordability. Advanced Energy United deeply appreciated the opportunity to participate in the event, and we look forward to continued collaboration with NYSERDA."