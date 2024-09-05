AlayaCare Announces Strategic Partnership with VIP Remote Health to Enhance Remote Patient Monitoring

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a leading global technology platform for home and community-based care, is proud to announce a new partnership with VIP Remote Health, a pioneer in remote patient monitoring services. With offices in Los Angeles, California, and Montreal, Canada, VIP Remote Health will integrate its cutting-edge Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) services with AlayaCare’s comprehensive platform. This collaboration aims to close the circle of care by providing real-time monitoring and proactive care management, ensuring seamless, end-to-end home care.



Through this partnership, VIP Remote Health’s innovative RPM system will join the AlayaCare ecosystem, offering patients, families, and caregivers 24/7 access to continuous monitoring of vital signs. The system delivers real-time health data to patients, healthcare professionals, and emergency contacts, fostering a new era of personalized, proactive care.

According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), health spending accounts for about 40% of all provincial and territorial government program expenditures. Of the $264 billion spent on healthcare in Canada, $185 billion is dedicated to compensating health professionals. Additionally, approximately one in five visits to hospital emergency rooms could be avoided with better home-based care solutions.

“Remote Patient Monitoring solutions are becoming a crucial element in delivering effective care at home,” said Michael Whyte, Senior Manager, Partner Alliances at AlayaCare. “The real-time insights and data these solutions offer enable more personalized and proactive care, ultimately leading to better client outcomes. We are thrilled to partner with VIP Remote Health and are confident that together we can further our mission to enable the care we want our loved ones to receive in the comfort of their own homes.”

As the demand for home-based care continues to rise, driven by the preference for personalized attention in a familiar environment, the combined capabilities of AlayaCare and VIP Remote Health are designed to efficiently serve individual patients while alleviating the strain on an already pressured healthcare system.

“VIP Remote Health is committed to ensuring our patients' safety around the clock. We stand by 24/7 to provide the care they need,” said Leslie Steimetz, CEO of VIP Remote Health. “We are honored to support caregivers, who are a vital link in the healthcare network, by providing top-tier remote patient monitoring services. Our priority is to ensure our patients remain healthy and safe, and we look forward to delivering excellence in care continuity, helping them live their healthiest lives.”

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations, managing the entire client lifecycle. Founded in 2014 and now with over 500 employees, AlayaCare integrates traditional in-home and virtual care solutions, enabling care providers to reduce costs and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

About VIP Remote Health and VIP Remote Patient Monitoring Solution

VIP Remote Health offers state-of-the-art remote patient monitoring services, with healthcare professionals and caregivers dedicated to remotely monitoring patients' health. Our VIP Doctors Dashboard allows health metrics to be reviewed by physicians, caregivers, or family members through an accessible, user-friendly platform. Visit vipremotehealth.com for more information.

