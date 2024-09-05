Pythian Announces New Oracle Database@Google Cloud Migration Services

The organization’s industry-leading Oracle expertise and Google Cloud Premier Partnership empower businesses to tap into the power of their data estate

OTTAWA, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading provider of data, analytics, AI, and cloud services, announced today its new Oracle migration services to help organizations leverage the strategic partnership between Oracle and Google Cloud (Oracle Database@Google Cloud).



As a Google Cloud Premier Partner with decades of Oracle experience and unmatched expertise in both Oracle and Google Cloud, Pythian is positioned to help organizations seamlessly migrate their Oracle Databases to Google Cloud. The company’s expertise is bolstered by its team of Oracle ACEs and their 150+ collective Oracle certifications.

“Enterprises want to take advantage of Google Cloud’s capabilities, but migrating Oracle Databases and investments can be a resource-intensive, complex task,” said Vanessa Simmons, SVP of business development at Pythian. “Our team has deep expertise in both Oracle and Google Cloud, so we can manage these complexities and deliver low-risk, high-value migrations.”

The Oracle Database@Google Cloud partnership, announced in June 2024, allows organizations to easily migrate their Oracle Database and services to run on Google Cloud’s infrastructure. As a result, customers can preserve existing Oracle investments while tapping into Google Cloud's industry-leading analytics and AI capabilities.

“This partnership between Oracle and Google Cloud eliminates the barriers to migration of a company’s Oracle estate,” said Brooks Borcherding, CEO of Pythian. “With nearly three decades of expertise with Oracle databases, a long-standing relationship with Google Cloud, and a proven track record of successful migrations, Pythian is the ideal partner to help customers maximize the strengths of the two platforms.”

Pythian’s Oracle Database@Google Cloud services include executive briefings, workshops, migration assessments, database migration planning, and deployment engagements. Pythian also provides guidance around post-migration performance optimization, integrations with Google Cloud’s Analytics and AI/ML capabilities, and comprehensive managed services for Oracle workloads on Google Cloud.

By partnering with Pythian, organizations can unlock the full potential of the Oracle Database@Google Cloud partnership, accelerate their cloud transformation journey, and drive tangible business value from their data. Pythian will showcase its Oracle Database@Google Cloud offerings at Oracle CloudWorld, taking place Sept. 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas.

To learn more about Pythian's Oracle Database@Google Cloud Migration Services, join our LinkedIn LIVE Session on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) and sign up for an executive briefing to receive a one-on-one session with a Pythian executive such as Chief Technology Officer Paul Lewis , Chief Executive Officer Brooks Borcherding, Field CTOs Ernest Solomon and Jeff DeVerter, as well as Oracle ACEs and Google Cloud Champion Innovators.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global data analytics, cloud, and AI services provider that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of their data estate. With a spectrum of transformation services ranging from data infrastructure migration and modernization to data source innovation, data analytics, and AI, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services, and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Machine Learning, and a certified Google Cloud MSP, Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects for leading enterprises. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, and our Blog.

Pythian Media Contacts

Christina O’Reilly Elisabeth Grant Senior Vice President, Marketing Branch Out Public Relations oreilly@pythian.com egrant@branchoutpr.com +1 236-996-2175 +1 612-599-7797

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.