Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at August 31, 2024 was $63.63 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 15.8% and 12.4%, respectively. These compare with the 13.7% and 18.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at August 31, 2024, the leverage represented 13.2% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 14.6% at August 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at August 31, 2024 was $38.05, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 11.8% and 6.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2024 were as follows:

Information Technology 22.9 % Industrials 22.3 % Financials 13.5 % Materials 12.3 % Energy 12.3 % Consumer Discretionary 10.1 % Real Estate 4.4 % Communication Services 1.5 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.7 %



The top ten investments which comprised 39.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 6.9 % TFI International Inc. 4.6 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.2 % Apple Inc. 3.9 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.6 % WSP Global Inc. 3.5 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.3 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.1 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.1 % Dollarama Inc. 2.8 %



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.