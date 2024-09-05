EnsembleIQ Celebrates Content and Design Excellence, Named a Finalist for 14 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards

CHICAGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, today announces it has been recognized as a finalist for 14 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie awards for content and design. The Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition program in the industry, honoring excellence in editorial content and design across all formats.



Some of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ CPG clients.

"Being named as finalists for the Eddie & Ozzie Awards program is a testament to our dedication and creativity in delivering exceptional content and design to the audiences and customers we serve. Our deep industry expertise in retail, consumer goods, and healthcare allows us to create exceptional content that empowers our communities to drive business forward. We are extremely proud of our team for their outstanding work,” said Joe Territo, Chief Strategy Officer, EnsembleIQ.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 22.

