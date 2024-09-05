Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,995 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with President of Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni commenced in Rome

AZERBAIJAN, September 5 - 05 September 2024, 17:20

A meeting between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, has begun in Rome.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at the Chigi Palace in Rome.

Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, welcomed Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev and President of the Council of Ministers Giorgia Meloni reviewed the guard of honor.

The Italian delegation was introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while the Azerbaijani delegation was introduced to President of the Council of Ministers Giorgia Meloni.

They then posed for photographs together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with President of Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni commenced in Rome

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more