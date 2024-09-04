Risk of disease outbreak rises as Bangladesh floods devastate sanitation infrastructure - Oxfam

The Bangladesh floods which started last week and are the worst in recent history, have affected around 5.8 million people. With sanitation facilities, infrastructures, homes, and agricultural lands extensively damaged, communities need immediate and sustained support.

Enamul Hoque, Oxfam’s Water and Sanitation Specialist in Bangladesh said: "When we visited households in both urban and rural areas of Feni, we saw entire families suffering from acute watery diarrhea and vomiting. We need a large-scale coordinated response to prevent and mitigate an imminent disease outbreak."

According to the UN, water and sanitation facilities in 10 districts have been severely impacted. Most have been flooded, washed away or damaged, posing major risks to the water quality and health, adding burden onto already struggling health facilities. Nearly 300 thousand latrines have also been damaged, according to the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE).

Hosne Ara Begum, a 38-year-old Feni district resident, recounted her harrowing experience: "We spent days on the roof, with no food or clean water. The toilets were underwater, and we had no privacy. We had to use a saree (cloth) to cover and defecate on the roof. We've been sick, but there's no other option. This flood has taken everything from us."

People urgently need of clean drinking water, cash, food, and hygiene kits. In the mid-term, they will also need support to repair their homes, restore water and sanitation infrastructure, and provide agricultural inputs to restart food production. In the long term, sustainable solutions such as building resilient water and sanitation facilities, shelters, and promoting income-generating activities are essential to ensure these vulnerable communities' recovery and future resilience.

Oxfam in Bangladesh has been on the ground since the floods, providing immediate emergency support, including clean water, dry food, water purifications, and mobile charging stations.

Oxfam is providing the most affected communities with shelter, sanitation facilities, cash, hygiene kits, and food. Together with its partners, Oxfam is also planning long-term rehabilitation of critical water and sanitation networks, as well as supporting people to rebuild their lives.

However, the scale of the disaster demands more substantial resources to address immediate and long-term needs. To ramp up its efforts, Oxfam urgently need EUR 10 million to meet the unprecedented needs.