Lap of Love Offers In-Home, End-of-Life Veterinary Care in Lakeland

Dr. Katelyn Ross in Lakeland, Florida Lap of Love in-home, end-of-life care

Lap of Love is the nation's leading provider of in-home, veterinary hospice, euthanasia, telehospice, and pet loss support services.

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia , a leader in compassionate end-of-life care for pets, is thrilled to announce its return to Lakeland, Florida, under the expert care of Dr. Katelyn Ross. With four years of veterinary experience, Dr. Ross brings a deep passion and commitment to providing compassionate support to families during their pets’ final moments.“This company has offered me endless support through life's unexpected changes and allows me to continue my passion for helping families and their pets out,” says Dr. Ross. “From my own personal and client experiences over the past four years, I have truly appreciated being able to offer families [the option] to end their loved one's struggles. It is a way to give back to those that have truly cared and supported us through life's ups and downs, to allow our pets to be their true selves again.”Lap of Love's services in Lakeland include:Telehospice: Telehospice services provide general guidance for concerned pet parents. A Lap of Love veterinarian will meet with you via Zoom or phone to assess your pet’s quality of life and offer suggestions to make it more comfortable.In-Home Hospice: An in-home consultation with a Lap of Love veterinarian is ideal for pet parents who need reassurance they’re doing all they can for their pet before saying goodbye. Primary focuses include pain recognition, symptom management, and maintaining your pet’s happiness.In-Home Euthanasia: Lap of Love provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia to ensure a pet's final moments are spent at home with their family in their most comfortable and familiar environment.Pet Loss Support: Lap of Love offers complimentary and fee-based pet loss support services in individual and small-group formats to help families cope with grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a pet is welcome.Lap of Love’s support center is available every day of the year, including weekends and holidays, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm ET to answer questions from pet families and schedule appointments. Contact us at (855) 933-5683.

Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice

