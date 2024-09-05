Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 815.0 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The carbon credit trading platform market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by increasing global efforts to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Governments and organizations are implementing various regulations, such as cap-and-trade systems and carbon pricing mechanisms, which create demand for carbon credits and trading platforms. Technological advancements, including blockchain, are enhancing transparency and efficiency in trading. Despite challenges such as regulatory uncertainty and market fragmentation, the market is expanding due to rising corporate sustainability commitments and strategic collaborations.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon credit trading platform market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 159.3 million in 2024, driven by participation of non-state actors. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 17.7% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately USD 815.0 million by 2034.

Understanding the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market

The carbon credit trading platform market is a dynamic sector within the broader environmental and financial markets, focused on facilitating the buying and selling of carbon credits. Carbon credits are a form of tradeable certificate or permit that represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases. These credits are part of cap-and-trade systems, where companies that exceed their emissions reduction targets can sell their excess credits to those who need them, creating a financial incentive to reduce emissions.

Market Value and Growth Projections

The global carbon credit trading platform market is projected to reach USD 159.3 million in 2024, with a notable growth trajectory driven by increased involvement from non-state actors. This trend is expected to open up new opportunities within the market, leading to a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of approximately USD 815.0 million.

The expansion of the carbon credit trading market is largely fueled by collaborations and partnerships among governments, businesses, environmental organizations, and technology providers. These strategic alliances are fostering innovation and scalability, promoting the development of integrated solutions, enhancing market interoperability, and generating new business models within the carbon credit ecosystem. As the market evolves, these cooperative efforts are crucial in advancing the effectiveness and reach of carbon credit trading.

“Expansion of decentralized finance platforms presents opportunities to innovate within the carbon credit trading market. DeFi solutions leveraging blockchain technology enable peer to peer trading of carbon credits, automated smart contracts for carbon offset projects, and decentralized carbon credit registries, fostering greater transparency and accessibility in the market,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Value of Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market by Region

Countries Forecast CAGRs from 2024 to 2034 The United States 18.1% The United Kingdom 19.3% Japan 18.7% China 18.4% Korea 19.5%

Prominent Drivers of the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market

Global carbon credit trading platform market was valued at USD 132.2 Million in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 21.2%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.7% through 2034.

By type, the voluntary segment to account for a CAGR of 17.4% through 2034.

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.3% through 2034.

By system type, the cap and trade segment to account for a market share of 17.1% in 2024.

In-Depth Market Analysis: A Complete Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/carbon-credit-trading-platform-market

Challenges Faced by the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market

 Regulatory Uncertainty: Fluctuations in regulations and policies across different regions can create uncertainty and impact market stability.

 Market Fragmentation: The presence of multiple carbon markets with varying standards and rules can lead to fragmentation, complicating market interoperability.

 Verification and Transparency Issues: Ensuring the accuracy and transparency of carbon credits is crucial. Issues with verification and tracking can undermine market credibility.

 Price Volatility: The carbon credit market can experience significant price volatility, which can affect investment and trading decisions.

 Technological Integration: Integrating new technologies such as blockchain into existing systems can be complex and costly, posing challenges for platform development.





Key Players

Nasdaq Inc.

Climate Impact X

CME Group Inc.

Carbon Trade Exchange

European Energy Exchange AG

Xpansiv Data Systems Inc.

Carbonplace

Likvidi Technologies Ltd.

BetaCarbon Pty Ltd.

Carbonex Ltd.

Regional Analysis for the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market

The carbon credit trading platform market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1% through 2034, driven by the country's increasing focus on climate action and environmental protection.

Federal, state, and local governments are actively implementing regulations, carbon pricing mechanisms, and market-based approaches to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Initiatives such as cap-and-trade programs, carbon taxes, and renewable energy standards are creating significant demand for carbon credits and trading platforms.

Additionally, the federal government’s renewed commitment to addressing climate change, including rejoining international agreements like the Paris Accord, is expected to further boost market demand. The administration's focus on clean energy, decarbonization, and infrastructure investment will likely drive substantial growth in the carbon credit trading platform market.

Key Segmentations

By Type:

Voluntary

Compliance

By System Type:

Cap and Trade

Baseline and Credit

By End Use:

Industrial

Utilities

Energy

Petrochemical

Aviation

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Oil and Gas

The global Christmas tree valve market is anticipated to witness a Y-O-Y growth of 4.6% in 2024 and attain a size of USD 4,206.4 million in the same year.

The offshore ROV market is anticipated to be worth USD 1.0 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2034.

The oilfield scale inhibitor market size reached USD 872.6 million in 2024. Over the forecast period 2024 to 2034, global oilfield scale inhibitor market demand is anticipated to rise at 6.5% CAGR.

The global pipeline integrity market is projected to be valued at USD 2.1 billion by 2024 and rise to USD 3.4 billion by 2034.

The hydrogen fueling station market is estimated to be valued at USD 454.1 million in 2024. The market is predicted to grow at an astounding CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period.

The insights on floating LNG power vessel market are predicted to rise at a sluggish CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The digital oilfield market is projected to be worth USD 34.1 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach USD 70.1 billion by 2034.

The carbon capture and sequestration market is predicted to rise at a staggering CAGR of 20.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The directional drilling service market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.3 billion in 2024. The pace of progress for the market from 2024 to 2034 is projected to be promising, with a CAGR of 6.3%. By 2034.

The residential generator market is expected to be valued at USD 10.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise to USD 15.0 billion by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.