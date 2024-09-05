Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,985 in the last 365 days.

Equinor ASA - Nøkkelinformasjon ved full innfrielse av obligasjonslån

Utsteder: Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR)
ISIN for obligasjonslånet: NO0010689607
Opprinnelig forfallsdato: 16. september 2025
Ny forfallsdato: 9 september 2024
Innløsningskurs: NOK 99,56

Denne informasjonen offentliggjøres i henhold til kravene i Løpende forpliktelser og er informasjonspliktig i henhold til verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.

For ytterligere informasjon, kontakt:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Presse
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Equinor ASA - Nøkkelinformasjon ved full innfrielse av obligasjonslån

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more