Equinor ASA - Nøkkelinformasjon ved full innfrielse av obligasjonslån

Utsteder: Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR)

ISIN for obligasjonslånet: NO0010689607

Opprinnelig forfallsdato: 16. september 2025

Ny forfallsdato: 9 september 2024

Innløsningskurs: NOK 99,56

Denne informasjonen offentliggjøres i henhold til kravene i Løpende forpliktelser og er informasjonspliktig i henhold til verdipapirhandelloven §5-12.

For ytterligere informasjon, kontakt:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Presse

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

