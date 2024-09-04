Biden-Harris Administration Announces $28 Million in Grants to Recruit, Prepare, and Develop a Diverse Educator Workforce

U.S. Department of Education Additionally Releases New Data on Public Service Loan Forgiveness Approvals in Every State

The U.S. Department of Education (Department) today announced more than $28 million in new awards in the Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) program to recruit, prepare, develop, and retain a strong, effective, and diverse educator workforce for classrooms across the country.

The Department also released new data showing the breakdown of borrowers approved for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) in every state. The data showcase how every state has borrowers, including educators, that are part of the $69.2 billion for nearly 947,000 borrowers that have seen relief through this program. By contrast, at the start of this Administration only 7,000 had been approved for PSLF.

“Nothing matters more in public education than making sure every child has access to great teachers, and that means well-prepared, well-supported, well-compensated, and fully empowered teachers,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Today’s announcement is the result of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to making record investments in teacher residency programs, Grow-Your-Own programs, teacher apprenticeship and other comprehensive, high-quality, locally-driven, evidence-based educator preparation initiatives. If we want to Raise the Bar for our students and create an educator workforce that reflects the beautiful diversity of this country, we must expand and support new pathways into the teaching profession.”

This announcement comes as Secretary Cardona is embarking on his 2024 Back to School Bus Tour with stops in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. This year’s theme, "Fighting for Public Education," highlights how school communities are using the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments in public education to implement evidence-based, promising, and innovative strategies and accelerate academic success and support students of all ages and backgrounds. The 2024 Bus Tour is celebrating public education as the American system that opened the door for so many of our nation’s success stories: from astronauts to astrophysicists, writers to engineers, musicians to mathematicians, innovative entrepreneurs in the private sector to great leaders in the public sector.

Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) grants

To support efforts to recruit, prepare, develop, and retain a strong educator workforce, the Department is awarding $28 million in 18 new TQP grants. The TQP program funds teacher preparation programs in high-need communities at colleges and universities for the undergraduate, “fifth-year” level, and for teaching residency programs for individuals new to teaching with strong academic and professional backgrounds. The central feature of all TQP grantees is a strong partnership between the teacher preparation program and the school districts they serve, which is often facilitated by mentor teachers that coach and prepare incoming educators. In addition, numerous awardees responded to an invitational priority, focused on the establishment of Grow Your Own (GYO) and registered apprenticeship programs for teachers. These programs encourage members of the community – from high school students to paraprofessionals and other career changers - to pursue teaching careers while also enhancing educator diversity, reflecting the Department’s interest in learning from applicants proposing GYO projects.

The Biden-Harris Administration has increased annual funding for this program by 34 percent, or nearly $18 million per year. At the same time, the Department has worked with States and the U.S. Department of Labor to grow the number that have approved registered apprenticeship programs for teachers, from 0 in 2021 to 38 States, D.C., and Puerto Rico today, and, in total, hundreds of millions in Department funds have been invested in Grow Your Own programs.

A list of all the FY 24 grantees can be found below:



State

Teacher Quality Partnership

Award Amount

CA

University Corporation at Monterey Bay

$1,468,046

CA

Cal State LA University Auxiliary Services, Inc.

$1,884,315

CA

Chico State Enterprises

$1,997,037

CA

Reach University

$2,706,426

CA

Cal Poly Corporation

$1,005,306

CA

Tulare County Office of Education

$3,027,439

CT

Sacred Heart University

$198,252

FL

School Board of Miami-Dade County, FL

$2,293,583

LA

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

$866,399

LA

Southern University of New Orleans

$1,030,006

MD

Towson University

$1,286,412

MN

Regents of the University of Minnesota

$453,995

MO

Southwest Center for Educational Excellence

$1,280,340

NC

High Point University

$2,457,814

NC

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

$354,105

SC

Midlands Community Development Corporation

$1,610,748

VA

Virginia Commonwealth University

$2,343,101

VA

Isle of Wight School Board

$2,110,315

Total



$28,373,639

State-by-State PSLF

The new PSLF data shows the breakdown of borrowers approved for PSLF by state following additional PSLF discharges announced in July 2024. The approvals contained in the data are representative of the Administration’s unceasing efforts to fix the broken student loan system and restore the promise of forgiveness programs. The Administration has helped fix longstanding problems with PSLF through the limited PSLF waiver, while the payment count adjustment has also ensured that borrowers get accurate counts of progress toward forgiveness. Additionally, Congressional districts across the country have been approved for $87 million in relief. Outside of the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, the Congressional districts with the largest number of borrowers who have been approved for debt relief are New York’s 20th, Maryland’s 5th, Virginia’s 8th, New York’s 25th, and Florida’s 2nd district.

In addition to fixes to the PSLF Program, such as the limited PSLF waiver, the Biden-Harris Administration has also implemented long-term improvements to PSLF to make it easier for borrowers to participate in the program. As of July 1, 2024, the PSLF Program is now fully managed by the Department through StudentAid.gov, rather than by a single, specialty loan servicer. That means that, for the first time, borrowers can manage all aspects of their PSLF journey on StudentAid.gov, including submitting their PSLF form and tracking their progress toward forgiveness. These updates will simplify the process for borrowers and allow for faster processing of PSLF forms. These improvements have been in the works since day one of the Administration as part of the Department’s efforts to overhaul loan servicing and implement significant improvements to all of its loan forgiveness programs, including PSLF.

An unparalleled track record of borrower assistance

The Biden-Harris Administration has taken historic steps to reduce the burden of student debt and ensure that student loans are not a barrier to educational and economic opportunity for students and families. The Administration secured a $900 increase to the maximum Pell Grant—the largest increase in a decade —and finalized new rules to help protect borrowers from career programs that leave graduates with unaffordable debts or insufficient earnings. The Administration continues its work to issue debt relief regulations under the Higher Education Act, with regulations expected this fall.

In addition to the relief under PSLF, the Biden-Harris Administration has also approved:

$51 billion for more than 1 million borrowers through administrative adjustments to income-driven repayment payment counts. These adjustments have brought borrowers closer to forgiveness and addressed longstanding concerns with the misuse of forbearance by loan servicers.

$28.7 billion for more than 1.6 million borrowers who were cheated by their schools, saw their institutions precipitously close, or are covered by related court settlements.

$16.2 billion for more than 571,000 borrowers with a total and permanent disability.

$5.5 billion for 414,000 borrowers through the SAVE Plan.





PSLF Discharges and Approvals (PSLF, TEPSLF, and limited waiver) by Location (since 10/1/2021)

State

Borrower Count

Outstanding Balance (in millions)

Alabama

14,180

$1,150.0

Alaska

1,720

$120.0

Arizona

15,390

$1,133.8

Arkansas

8,430

$596.8

California

81,870

$6,291.3

Colorado

17,720

$1,264.2

Connecticut

11,090

$774.8

Delaware

3,050

$224.6

District of Columbia

5,250

$486.8

Florida

52,450

$4,406.5

Georgia

38,990

$3,531.9

Hawaii

2,910

$216.5

Idaho

4,950

$322.4

Illinois

36,810

$2,671.6

Indiana

17,360

$1,172.6

Iowa

9,670

$539.1

Kansas

8,990

$572.3

Kentucky

11,730

$767.4

Louisiana

11,650

$938.1

Maine

4,820

$321.7

Maryland

28,340

$2,279.7

Massachusetts

20,800

$1,449.4

Michigan

33,410

$2,362.3

Minnesota

20,570

$1,287.9

Mississippi

9,350

$815.3

Missouri

20,480

$1,394.7

Montana

3,520

$219.8

Nebraska

5,960

$371.8

Nevada

5,410

$407.3

New Hampshire

4,540

$294.6

New Jersey

23,750

$1,656.2

New Mexico

5,090

$349.9

New York

72,460

$5,081.1

North Carolina

26,710

$1,980.3

North Dakota

1,730

$105.1

Ohio

41,720

$2,917.6

Oklahoma

8,610

$563.1

Oregon

15,920

$1,077.5

Pennsylvania

41,530

$2,973.6

Puerto Rico

4,060

$195.3

Rhode Island

3,000

$206.1

South Carolina

17,310

$1,447.3

South Dakota

3,080

$182.0

Tennessee

17,230

$1,354.0

Texas

61,270

$4,419.0

Utah

5,390

$387.8

Vermont

3,060

$215.7

Virginia

30,430

$2,184.7

Washington

20,750

$1,434.3

West Virginia

5,470

$330.7

Wisconsin

17,850

$1,103.3

Wyoming

1,350

$80.4

All Other Locations

7,540

$585.1

Total

946,730

$69,215.2

Data as of mid-August 2024