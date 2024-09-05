Deputy President Paul Mashatile responds to oral questions in the National Assembly, 5 Sept

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will this afternoon, Thursday, 05 September 2024, appraise Members of Parliament in the National Assembly on matters related to his Delegated Responsibilities.

The questions that have been asked to the Deputy President include the measures in which South Africa will, through the African Union, undertake to bring about peace and stability in Sudan. This is in relation to the Deputy President’s responsibility of leading peace missions on the African continent.

In ongoing efforts to capacitate Communal Property Associations (CPAs) and addressing the identified challenges, the Deputy President will assure the Members that Government has been engaging at different levels with various role-players in finding common ground on implementing corrective measures to support the strengthening of these entities.

In addition, as Chairperson of the Water Task Team, the Deputy President will brief the Members on the progress made regarding the ongoing interventions to address the critical issues of water infrastructure decay, as well as water challenges in prioritised areas.

In light of the incidences of exchange of fire and fatal shooting between members of the South African Police Service and alleged criminals, the Deputy President will provide an update to the Members on measures taken to prevent further loss of life.

The Deputy President will further reassure the Members of the significant steps taken by Government in eradicating construction mafias.

Details of the sitting are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 05 September 2024

Time: 14h00

Venue: Good Hope Chambers

Livestreaming: on DSTV Parliamentary Channel 408

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

Issued by: The Presidency

Pretoria