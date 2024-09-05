Voluntary Carbon Credit Market Track to Hit US$ 14,560.17 Million Globally with 25.3% CAGR From 2024 to 2032

Voluntary Carbon Credit Market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 1,908.41 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 14,560.17 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 25.3% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐬 (𝐕𝐂𝐂𝐬)?Voluntary carbon credits offer a way for businesses and companies to offset their carbon emissions by buying and selling carbon credits on a voluntary carbon market (VCM). VCMs operate as decentralized markets, meaning the conventional carbon credit market doesn’t govern them. Using VCM, organizations, and businesses can sell carbon credits to fund their projects. The amount of carbon offset is converted into a financial instrument called a carbon credit.Businesses, governments, and individuals use voluntary carbon credits to buy carbon credits and offset their emissions. Companies often participate in VCM due to shareholder pressure or to promote sustainability. With several companies setting ambitious targets to achieve net-zero emissions, the voluntary carbon credit market is anticipated to grow.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬?• The market size was valued at USD 1,908.41 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 14,560.17 million by 2032.• The rising interest in diverse projects beyond renewable energy and traditional reforestation drives market growth.• The voluntary carbon credit market segmentation is primarily based on project type, end user, and region.• The North America region accounted for the largest share of the market.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬?The key industry participants include standard organizations, brokers, and buyers from several sectors. They focus on innovations, credibility, and other strategic developments to drive business growth. The voluntary carbon credit market key players are listed below:• 3Degrees• Carbon Credit Capital• CarbonBetter• Climate Partner GmbH• EKI Energy Services Ltd.• Finite Carbon• Natureoffice GmbH• South Pole Group• TEM (Tasman Environmental Markets)• Terrapass𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬?Rising Technological Advancements: Advances in technology improve the transparency and accuracy of carbon credit projects by making it easier to verify the carbon reductions claimed. Besides, the development of online marketplaces increases market accessibility by facilitating the trading, selling, and buying of carbon credits.Growing Demand for Carbon Offset Projects: The growing demand for carbon offset projects is another factor fueling the voluntary carbon credit market sales. Several factors, such as regulatory pressures and rising corporate sustainability goals, fuel the increased demand for carbon offset projects.Increasing Consumer Interest: The surging consumer interest in diverse projects, which include blue carbon projects, soil carbon sequestration, and carbon capture and storage, is driving the growth of the industry.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?North America accounted for the largest voluntary carbon credit market share. This is primarily due to the presence of well-developed financial markets and trading platforms in the region. Besides, high levels of investments in carbon capture and renewable energy further drive the regional market growth.Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to rising awareness and commitment to CSR initiatives. Besides, the rapid urbanization and industrialization in major nations such as China support regional market expansion.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Project Type Outlook• Removal/Sequestration projects• Avoidance/Reduction projectsBy End User Outlook• Aviation• Energy• Power• Buildings• Transportation• Industrial• Forestry• OthersBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?The North America region accounted for the largest share of the voluntary carbon credit market.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?The avoidance/reduction project type is anticipated to witness the fastest growth.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞?The power segment accounted for the largest share of the voluntary carbon credit market. 