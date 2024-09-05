Silynxcom Secures Three Orders from Law Enforcement in Germany and Switzerland

The Company received two follow-on orders and gained one new end user through its European distribution partners

Netanya, Israel, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, announces the three new orders through its European distribution partners. Two of the orders are from repeat law enforcement end users in Switzerland. The other order is from a regional police end user in Germany, which is a new end user for the Company’s products and may be a source of future orders in the future. These orders represent growing demand for Silynxcom’s advanced communication solutions from security agencies and law enforcement across Europe, tailored to meet a wide range of operational needs.

The orders include a diverse range of Silynxcom's cutting-edge products, designed to enhance situational awareness and communication efficiency in high-stress environments. These solutions are integral to operations that require reliable communication tools capable of performing under the most challenging conditions. The newly secured orders represent a broad commitment to equipping security forces with the latest tactical communication technology, ensuring that they remain ahead in responding to evolving threats and when encountering operational challenges.

Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom, stated “Winning these new orders is a testament to our technology's ability to meet the varied needs of security and law enforcement agencies. Our products are designed with the end user in mind, ensuring maximum effectiveness in the field. We are proud to continue our mission to support these critical operations with reliable and innovative communication solutions.”

These orders mark an important step in Silynxcom’s ongoing expansion in the European market, reinforcing the Company's reputation as a trusted provider of advanced communication systems for tactical environments. As Silynxcom continues to innovate, it remains committed to delivering solutions that offer unparalleled performance and reliability for security professionals worldwide.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company’s in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company’s In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company’s products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers “in the field.” The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

