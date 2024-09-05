Zefiro and Fiùtur to Create Digital Lifecycle Solution for Environmental Markets with Expected Q4 2024 Launch

Zefiro is partnering with Fiùtur to create the “Zefiro Lifecycle Solution” to accelerate and scale its vertically integrated business model through end-to-end digitization of its operations and production, providing unparalleled transparency and productization pathways for the Company going forward.



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Fiùtur, a digital verification network ecosystem, to accelerate the scalable aggregation, verification, standardization, and delivery of environmental data for carbon credit issuance. Through this partnership, Zefiro aims to address deficiencies in the carbon markets, with respect to auditable data and end-to-end transparency. The partnership combines Zefiro’s deep knowledge in methane measurement and abatement with advanced data-driven screening, operational data capture, and ongoing monitoring to ensure integrity through the generation of immutable, large-scale reference data sets in accordance with Fiùtur’s SMART Data Governance Framework , addressing immediate market challenges in voluntary carbon markets.





The Zefiro Lifecycle Solution will harness the interoperability of Fiùtur’s SMART ID enabled partner ecosystem to create “digital lineage” between real-world data collection in its field operations, including wellhead-level leak readings and transparent quantification of emissions removal data from completed projects to support the issuance and delivery of transferable claims, including offsets, insets and data products, via institutional-level distribution channels enabled by Fiùtur. By collecting this data digitally, Zefiro will also be able to perform advanced analytics to target leaking wells, and reduce operational costs as well as cycle time.

The partnership embraces the immediate need for transparency and integrity in environmental markets while also acknowledging the vast potential of interoperability with emerging network tools such as Xpansiv Connect and the Canton network .

Zefiro Founder and CEO Talal Debs commented, “Institutions face significant barriers to accessing verifiable and high-quality environmental solutions, including emission offsets. Zefiro seeks to overcome these barriers as a means to accomplish our mission: solving the environmental challenge of abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells and the methane they emit. Data limitations are a major problem for these markets today. Fiùtur’s highly sophisticated platform will help ensure that Zefiro embeds the rich digital data, and provenance, that institutional markets increasingly demand. As a result, we see Fiùtur as a thought leader and a key ally. We expect this step will enable Zefiro to deliver more high-quality environmental contract volumes to our existing customer base as well as to open up numerous new buyers and delivery channels.”

As part of this strategic partnership, Zefiro has invested in Fiùtur’s Series A round, underscoring the potential of this collaboration to drive substantial progress for Zefiro’s environmental remediation services.

Fiùtur CEO Joe Madden commented, “We have drawn on years of unique experience across a multi-disciplinary team to create the technology, ecosystem, and governance necessary for market participants and technology providers to interact and build demand-driven products for the transition economy across sectors. Zefiro’s vision of a digital future and their unique commercial approach are poised to elevate these markets to new levels of scale and integrity.”

The Zefiro Lifecycle Solution is set to launch in Q4 2024.

More information about Fiùtur can be found on its website: https://www.fiuturx.com/

Zefiro also announces that it has retained CDMG, Inc. ("CDMG") of Nashville, Tennessee to provide advertising and marketing services. The two-month contract provides for total payment of USD $300,000.

About Fiùtur

Fiùtur is a digital verification network ecosystem and has developed an open architecture to enable the programmatic encoding of governance and commercial terms across transparent, digitally enforced and automated measurement, reporting and verification (dMRV) protocols. The platform enables an ecosystem of market participants to deliver provable, real-world outcomes to global markets. The Fiùtur ecosystem incorporates financial institutions and other capital providers, proprietary and public data sources, insurers, technical firms, certification bodies, industry players, project developers, environmental-commodity registries and markets, corporates, and a myriad of others. To find out more about Fiùtur, please visit www.fiuturx.com .

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

