Kartoon Channel to Launch “Kidaverse Roblox Rumble” Competition Series This Fall

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) today announced it will launch a Roblox-based competition series for kids, which will premiere this Fall on the company’s rapidly growing streaming service Kartoon Channel. Tapping into the game's massive audience played by over 30 million every day, the third season of Kidaverse Roblox Rumble will have a global premiere in over 60 territories, including North America, Asia, Europe, and The Middle East.



Created by Kartoon Studios, Kidaverse Roblox Rumble stars Frankie Vu (NFL Show for Kids) as the host. The series takes six young gamers through unique Roblox challenges custom-made for the series, including Rumble Raceway (car racing with a twist), Cock-a-Doodle Dash (running fast through an obstacle-filled farmland), and Shark Bait (surviving through shark-infested waters). The winners receive prizes that include iPhones, iPads, custom Nike shoes, and a PlayStation 5.



Roblox is a free-to-play online game platform and game design system with over 500 million downloads globally across Android and iOS platforms. The game is fast, unpredictable, and fun, making it ideal for a competition-based reality program. The first and second seasons of Kidaverse Roblox Rumble are available now on Kartoon Channel available on Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TVs, and Roku, and on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Xumo, Dish, and Sling TV, as well as platforms internationally.



“This show has quickly become a hugely successful Kartoon Studios Original, a top-rated show in markets across the globe,” said Paul Robinson, president of Kartoon Channel Worldwide. “This third season features all new games and enhanced visuals, graphics, and other effects, making it a wonderful kid-centric show we believe parents will adore. It’s a totally safe environment and delivers on Kartoon Studios ‘Content with a Purpose’ promise.”

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; “Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original, “Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more.



In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, along with its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, which is one of the most successful animation service houses in the world, producing top brands for 3rd parties, including “Cocomelon,” “Barbie’s Playhouse,” Unicorn Academy,” and “SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.



Toon Media Networks, the Company’s wholly owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with near full penetration of the U.S. market. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.



For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com

Disclaimer: Kartoon Channel!'s gaming-related content is neither associated with nor endorsed by Roblox, Roblox Corporation, its affiliates, management, or any of its proprietary trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the launch of the Kids Adverse Roblox Rumble Competition Series this fall; the third season to launch globally on Kartoon Channel in 60 territories, including North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and The Middle East; the game being fast, unpredictable, and fun, making it ideal for a competition-based reality program and the third season being a wonderful kid-centric show that parents will adore. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully launch the Kids Adverse Roblox Rumble Competition Series this fall; the Company’s ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares, which will dilute the Company’s equity holders; fluctuations in the results of the Company’s operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; the Company’s reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; the Company’s ability to market and advertise its products; the Company’s reliance on third-parties to promote its products; the Company’s ability to keep pace with technological advances; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

pr@kartoonstudios.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

ir@kartoonstudios.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe8c6fbd-6647-461a-a38e-215c116e186c

Kidaverse Roblox Rumble Kidaverse Roblox Rumble

