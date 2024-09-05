Illumio Government Cloud Achieves FedRAMP Authorization to Operate to Help Federal Agencies Avoid Cyber Disasters

Illumio Government Cloud Achieves FedRAMP Authorized designation at the Moderate Impact Level

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc. , the Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) company, today announced Illumio Government Cloud has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Authorization to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate Impact Level under the sponsorship of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that standardizes security evaluations, approvals, and monitoring for cloud solutions. FedRAMP ATO indicates that FedRAMP requirements have been met, enabling Illumio to provide ZTS solutions through Illumio Government Cloud for reuse across various federal civilian agencies.



Illumio Government Cloud, which includes Illumio Core® and Illumio Endpoint® , stops breaches from spreading across servers and endpoints with ZTS. Illumio’s FedRAMP Authorized designation solidifies the company’s commitment to serving its federal customers in achieving their mission by avoiding cyber disasters.

As cyberattacks become more frequent and sophisticated, federal agencies must be properly equipped to defend against bad actors and global adversaries that disrupt their mission. As an Authorized vendor in the FedRAMP Marketplace, Illumio can solve critical cyber challenges, such as preventing breaches from spreading and increasing visibility, to meet agency mission needs.

“Bolstering national cyber resilience continues to be a top federal priority, with ZTS essential for success, as agencies also work to meet cyber mandates. ZTS is fundamental to any Zero Trust strategy and plays a key role in improving real-time visibility and stopping the spread of breaches throughout an agency’s environment,” said Gary Barlet, Public Sector CTO at Illumio. “This achievement underscores Illumio’s commitment to empowering security teams with the right tools to prepare for threats and prevent breaches, ensuring seamless uninterrupted services to the American public."

With Illumio Government Cloud, federal agencies can:

Improve real-time visibility. A lack of visibility and outdated tools pose a risk to federal agencies’ cybersecurity. Through Illumio Government Cloud, ZTS enables federal agencies to assess risk by showing the traffic across all environments holistically, in real-time.

A lack of visibility and outdated tools pose a risk to federal agencies’ cybersecurity. Through Illumio Government Cloud, ZTS enables federal agencies to assess risk by showing the traffic across all environments holistically, in real-time. Stop the spread of breaches. Defending against breaches with outdated strategies is ineffective against modern cyber criminals. ZTS contains the spread of inevitable breaches and ransomware across the hybrid attack surface by isolating critical assets and restricting unnecessary lateral movement.

Defending against breaches with outdated strategies is ineffective against modern cyber criminals. ZTS contains the spread of inevitable breaches and ransomware across the hybrid attack surface by isolating critical assets and restricting unnecessary lateral movement. Meet critical mission needs. As part of the Zero Trust framework, ZTS adheres to the principle of “least privilege” access and continuously monitors the communication patterns and traffic between workflows, devices, and the internet – verifying users and creating policies that permit only essential communication. By adopting ZTS, agencies have an effective Zero Trust architecture that meets Federally-mandated initiatives.



About Illumio

Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation company, stops breaches and ransomware from spreading across the hybrid attack surface. The Illumio ZTS Platform visualizes all traffic flows between workloads, devices and the internet, automatically sets granular segmentation policies to control communications, and isolates high-value assets and compromised systems proactively or in response to active attacks. Illumio protects organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 100 to small business, by stopping breaches and ransomware in minutes, saving millions of dollars in application downtime, and accelerating cloud and digital transformation projects.

