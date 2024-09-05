Progress Announces Powerful New Generative AI Capabilities in Latest Release of MarkLogic Server

New release more than doubles accuracy of response and simplifies development of secure generative AI-enhanced applications



BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced the early-access release of Progress® MarkLogic® Server 12. With this release, Progress expands on the proven search capabilities within MarkLogic Server by delivering native vector support and new relevance-based algorithms to provide advanced capabilities for customers to harness the power of AI in the enterprise. Customers can now more easily integrate generative AI (GenAI) in their enterprise applications with a flexible Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) pattern and securely ground LLM models in their private data to enable fact-based query responses generated from AI models.

The new features in MarkLogic Server 12 enhance the relevance and accuracy of GenAI responses through improved search techniques. A single API allows users to define, orchestrate and re-rank search scores for faster, flexible and more secure graph RAG implementation. The simplified RAG architecture matches the data model and metadata maturity, enabling greater use of enterprise data for GenAI-enhanced applications.

"As AI becomes increasingly integrated into the enterprise, it is crucial to not only improve the precision of the results delivered but also to safeguard the enterprise’s valuable data,” said John Ainsworth, EVP and General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress. “With the latest release of MarkLogic Server, our customers have access to a dependable database management system capable of generating top-quality AI responses, while also protecting their reputation and intellectual property investment.”

What’s New in MarkLogic Server 12:

Native vector support – Enable large-scale similarity searches for AI systems on vast amounts of unstructured data. Natively perform vector operations in MarkLogic Server to improve GenAI retrieval accuracy. Store vector embeddings close to your data in r JSON or XML format. Complement with full-text queries through Optic API for the highest results relevance.

BM25 relevance ranking – Improve recall with better document ranking to return the most relevant search results at the top. Combine best-match and vector search to re-rank results for optimal search relevance. With MarkLogic Server comprehensive search, organizations can combine queries, merge result scores and re-rank them with a single expression via its unified Optic API that parses the content most relevant to a user query to the LLM model.

Graph shortest path – Solve real-world problems related to route planning, network optimization and resource allocation. Improve contextual relevance of results and response time in AI-enhanced recommendation systems using semantic searches against knowledge graphs or semantic data in graph RAG architectures.



Progress also released a new application, MarkLogic® Flux™, to add improved data movement and transformation capabilities to the core functionality of the MarkLogic platform. These include support for significantly more data sources, such as relational databases and cloud storage systems like Amazon S3, as well as better performance through faster ingestion of extremely large, high-volume data, supporting any operational, analytical or AI workload.

The Progress MarkLogic platform, which includes MarkLogic Server, combines multi-model data management with real-time, relevance-based search and semantic capabilities to provide an adaptable, secure foundation for an organization’s GenAI solutions. They can leverage GenAI in their enterprise with a flexible RAG architecture that augments LLMs with domain-specific knowledge to increase response accuracy, democratize access to information across the organization and power AI-enhanced applications.

To learn more about MarkLogic Server 12, click here.

