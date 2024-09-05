Moeva Announces Official Launch of its New Luxury Resortwear Brand

NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moeva is pleased to announce its official launch, bringing a fresh perspective to the world of high-end fashion. Founded by three visionary women, Damla Zirh, Yagmur Zirh, and Burcu Tanman, Moeva is set to redefine luxury resortwear with its timeless designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and unwavering commitment to empowering women.Moeva’s inception is rooted in a shared desire to create swimwear that exudes beauty, style, and confidence. During their studies in London, Damla and Yagmur, with backgrounds in Business Management & Economics, and Burcu, a Design student at Central Saint Martin’s College of Art & Design, combined their expertise and passion to develop a brand that embodies the essence of powerful and elegant women. Moeva’s name, derived from “Mo,” a Far Eastern expression for bravery and power, and “Eva,” symbolizing the first woman, reflects the brand’s dedication to celebrating and empowering women.At its very core, the launch of Moeva introduces a range of sophisticated swimwear, beachwear, and resort pieces, each crafted from the finest Italian fabrics and adorned with exquisite French and Italian nickel-free gold-plated accessories. Every Moeva product undergoes rigorous testing at LYCRAlaboratories to ensure it meets the highest standards of quality and durability. This meticulous attention to detail is a hallmark of the brand, distinguishing Moeva as a leader in luxury resortwear."Moeva was born from our desire to create swimwear that not only looks stunning but also makes women feel empowered," says Damla Zirh, co-founder of Moeva. "Our launch marks the beginning of a new journey, and we are excited to share our vision of luxury resortwear with the world."Moeva’s designs have already captured the attention of global celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian West, and Sydney Sweeney, who have been seen wearing Moeva’s creations. This early recognition speaks to the brand’s ability to create pieces that resonate with those who appreciate luxury and exclusivity.In addition to its commitment to quality, Moeva is dedicated to social responsibility and sustainability. With 98% of its workforce being female, Moeva is a brand that empowers women and fosters an environment of equality. The brand also prioritizes environmentally friendly practices, ensuring that its production processes and materials are as sustainable as possible.As Moeva embarks on this new chapter, the brand invites customers to explore its inaugural collection, available now at https://moeva.com/ . With designs that cater to the discerning tastes of those who value luxury, Moeva is poised to make a significant impact in the world of resortwear.About MoevaMoeva was founded by Damla Zirh, Yagmur Zirh, and Burcu Tanman, three women with a passion for fashion and a vision to create a brand that embodies strength, elegance, and empowerment. Since its inception, Moeva has become synonymous with luxury resortwear, offering a range of swimwear, beachwear, and resort pieces that are crafted with the utmost attention to detail. The brand's commitment to quality, sustainability, and social responsibility has earned it a global reputation, with Moeva pieces being worn by some of the world's most influential celebrities. As Moeva continues to grow, it remains dedicated to its mission of empowering women and making a positive impact on the fashion industry.

