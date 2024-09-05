PHILIPPINES, September 5 - Press Release

September 3, 2024 'Ipaglaban ang kapakanan ng mga manggagawang Pilipino' — Bong Go supports recovery of more than a thousand displaced workers in Davao del Sur On Monday, September 2, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go deployed his Malasakit Team to Davao del Sur to provide support to displaced workers from Digos City and the towns of Bansalan, Matanao, Magsaysay, Hagonoy, Sta. Cruz, Kiblawan, Malalag, Padada, and Sulop. In his message, Go reiterated his commitment to supporting Filipino workers especially during difficult times. "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako po'y isang probinsyano tulad ninyo na binigyan ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyong lahat," said Go. "Maraming-maraming salamat sa inyong lahat sa pagkakataong ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magseserbisyo po ako para sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino at uunahin ko parati ang kapakanan ng mga kababayan nating mahihirap. Kayo po ang uunahin ko parati," he continued. Go also thanked the local officials he partnered with to help the qualified struggling workers. Among these were Davao del Sur Vice-Governor Riafe Cagas-Fernandez; and Board Members Vic Regidor Cadungog, Mark Joel A. Gallardo, Dyane Therese Giduquio-Idulsa, Atty. Carmelo Delos Cientos III, Dr. Francisco "Frank" Tongcos, Rey Ayo, and Bae Norma Rivera; Bansalan Mayor Edwin Reyes; Matanao Mayor Vincent Fernandez and Vice Mayor Irick Agbon, and Vice Mayor Irick Agbon; Digos City Vice Mayor Johari Baña; Hagonoy Vice Mayor Michael Balindoa; Kiblawan Mayor Joel Calma; Malalag Mayor Peter Paul Valentin; Padada Mayor Francisco Guerrero; and Sulop Mayor Jimmy Sagarino. The distribution events took place at Padada Municipal Gymnasium, Barangay San Jose Gymnasium in Digos City, and Salinta Monon Sports, Cultural, and Business Center in Bansalan, where Go's Malasakit Team distributed shirts and vitamins to 1,214 displaced workers. There were also select recipients of basketballs, volleyballs, bags, shoes, and a watch. Meanwhile, through the partnership of Senator Go and the local officials, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) conducted an orientation for qualified displaced workers, introducing them to the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. This program aims to offer employment assistance in the coming period. "May dala rin kaming kaunting tulong sa inyo ngayong araw na ito. Kayo po ang napili na bibigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ng DOLE na TUPAD program. Iyang programa pong 'yan ay suportado natin para mabigyan ng pansamantalang trabaho ang ating mga kababayan," Go highlighted. To better support Filipino workers impacted by crises and provide for those in rural areas facing a scarcity of employment opportunities, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 420. This proposed legislation aims to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under DOLE, which provides temporary jobs to qualified individuals from low-income rural families, who are prepared to engage in unskilled manual labor for a certain duration. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also encouraged patients to utilize the services of the 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including one inside the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital in Digos City. Go was the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, a landmark legislation aimed at reducing the financial burden on patients in need. According to the Department of Health, the program has successfully assisted more or less ten million Filipinos. "Mga kababayan ko, tandaan n'yo po, minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anuman pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na po tayo babalik sa mundong ito," Go said. "Ako po ay magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

