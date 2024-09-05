Register now for the TeachIowa job posting platform

Iowa schools and Area Education Agencies can get a jump start on their job recruitment needs by registering for the TeachIowa platform today. This education job posting platform has been relaunched to assist both employers and applicants with education-related career opportunities in Iowa.

Through TeachIowa, schools and AEAs can recruit high-quality candidates through a nationally accessible job board that specifically promotes teaching and school-related positions. Employers can easily access and organize a pool of potential candidate resumes and applicant information through the TeachIowa platform. Additionally, applicants can filter their job search based on location, endorsement/authorization levels and grade levels, among others.

Currently, posting jobs to TeachIowa is optional. School districts, charter schools and AEAs are required to post open job positions to the IowaWORKS platform. Use of the IowaWORKS platform is optional for accredited nonpublic schools.

Sponsored by the Iowa Department of Education, TeachIowa is a free recruitment resource for all Iowa schools and AEAs.

The registration form for the TeachIowa vendor, PowerSchool, and other information can be found on the Department’s webpage.

Specific questions regarding the platform relaunch can be directed to the Department’s TeachIowa team at teachiowa@iowa.gov.