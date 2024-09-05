North America Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Set to Reach USD 2,134.86 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 38.2%

North America Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market

The rising data breaches in healthcare primarily drive the North America automated breach and attack simulation market forward.

The ability of comprehensive security solutions to simulate potential cyberattacks drives the demand for automated breach and attack simulation tools and platforms in North America.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The comprehensive research study by Polaris Market Research provides a thorough analysis of the market share, size, trends, growth drivers, and recent developments.Our latest analysis of the North America automated breach and attack simulation market reveals that the market is on a growth trajectory. It was valued at USD 115.86 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 2,134.86 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 38.2% from 2024 to 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧?Automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) is an autonomous and continuous software-based approach that simulates cyberattacks to identify vulnerabilities in security environments. With BAS tools, organizations can get an in-depth understanding of vulnerabilities by automating the testing of threat vectors like data exfiltration, lateral movement, and external and internal threats. BAS helps security teams mitigate potential cyber risk by providing early warning for possible threats. Also, they can lower the risk of successful cyberattacks in a constantly evolving threat landscape.BAS works by replicating a wide array of attack vectors, attack paths, and attack scenarios. These tools can simulate network and filtration attacks, phishing, malware attacks, ransomware attacks, and endpoint attacks. BAS can run continuous testing 24/7 and provide actionable insights highlighting specific vulnerabilities and configurations. The crucial role BAS plays in improving the defensive capabilities of companies drives the North America automated breach and attack simulation market demand.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬?• The market size was valued at USD 115.86 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2,134.86 million by 2032.• An increase in fraudulent activities in North America is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.• The market segmentation is primarily based on offering, application, deployment mode, end user, and region.• The US region is anticipated to dominate the North America automated breach and attack simulation market growth over the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬?Leading market players invest heavily in R&D initiatives to expand their product offerings. Also, they undertake a variety of strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth.The major players operating in the market are:• AttackIQ• com• Cymulate• FireMon, LLC• Keysight Technologies• Mandiant (Google)• Nopal Cyber• Picus Security• Rapid7• ReliaQuest, LLC• SCYTHE• Skybox Security, Inc.• Sophos Limited.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬?• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬: North America has the presence of numerous hospitals and pharmaceutical firms. An increase in data breaches affecting healthcare institutions in North America drives the North America automated breach and attack simulation market sales.• 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: Organizations across various sectors, including IT, healthcare, and finance, face increasing pressure to comply with government regulations. These regulations demand robust protection measures and prompt responses to attacks and breaches.• 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬: An increase in fraudulent activities in North America has increased the need for effective cybersecurity solutions. Thus, organizations are increasingly adopting attack simulation services to test the performance of their security solutions.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?The research report provides market insights into the US and Canada. The US is anticipated to emerge as the dominant region in the North America automated breach and attack simulation market. This is due to the widespread adoption of attack and breach simulation tools by the country’s defense sector. The increased adoption is fueled by the growing emphasis on using breach and attack simulation platforms to improve the security of stored information.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Platforms and Tools• Serviceso Trainingo On-demand Analysto Others𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Cloud• On-premises𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Configuration Management• Patch Management• Threat Management• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Enterprises and Data Centers• Managed Service Providers𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• US• Canada𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: North America automated breach and attack simulation market size is expected to reach USD 2,134.86 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.2% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 38.2% from 2024 to 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞?The US had the largest share of the North America automated breach and attack simulation market.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑?The platform and tools segment held the highest share of the market.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑?The managed service providers segment had the highest share of the market.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐁𝟐𝐁 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 (𝐌𝐕𝐍𝐎) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐄𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 