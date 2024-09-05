Xeriant Engages Experienced Chemist to Complete Formula Development for NEXBOARD™ Certification

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of disruptive technologies, primarily in the areas of advanced materials and aerospace, is pleased to announce the recent addition of an accomplished Senior Chemist to its team.

With more than a decade of experience specializing in the development of groundbreaking additives, polymers and coatings, this chemist brings a wealth of expertise to support Xeriant’s ongoing efforts in refining the composite formula for NEXBOARD™, the Company's innovative green construction panel. Their current focus will be to ensure that NEXBOARD™ meets the stringent requirements for testing and certification, including compliance with fire safety standards such as the NFPA 286 corner burn test.

The Company’s chemist has led teams in creating fire retardants and advanced coatings that reduce environmental impact while optimizing product performance. The chemist’s background in formulating eco-friendly flame retardants is particularly well-suited for this phase of Xeriant’s development.

Xeriant first tested the dual-layered NEXBOARD™ in June 2024 using an accredited testing agency. After successfully completing 75% of the demanding NFPA 286 test, the Company used the data to make several key modifications to the product. With the chemist’s expertise in refining the board’s composition and fire resistance, Xeriant is poised to finalize certification and move toward production.

As Xeriant continues working with contract manufacturers to produce boards and scale up its manufacturing capabilities, the demand for certified, eco-friendly construction materials remains strong. Once NEXBOARD™ receives full certification, the Company anticipates the need for significant expansion to meet industry demand.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is a holding and operating company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of advanced materials and technology related to next generation air and spacecraft, which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

NEXBOARD is at the forefront of the rapidly growing green construction materials market, projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights. The robust development of next-generation building products is driven by the need for eco-friendly alternatives that address unsustainable environmental trends, as well as the pursuit of greater durability and longevity compared with current conventional products. The construction industry uses about 60 percent of all natural resources, either directly or indirectly (The Constructor), while contributing about 33 percent of waste (International Solid Waste Association) and 40 percent of CO2 emissions (World Economic Forum).

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

